On Wednesday, the justices of the Supreme Court will receive the John Castro v. Donald Trump brief for the conference Sept. 26 to decide whether Trump should be allowed to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot. The case is expected to be decided on or before Oct. 9. Expected as well, given the court’s right-wing imbalance, is a decision that will favor Trump. Castro, a tax attorney and Republican candidate, filed a lawsuit that charges that Trump should be disqualified from holding public office.

Castro is banking on Section Three of the 14th Amendment, which says that “no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President…who shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” As the world knows, Castro is clearly referencing Trump’s role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, although the former president has not yet been formally accused or convicted of insurrection or sedition.

What Castro contends is similar to what Jack Smith has charged in his indictment, much of it leaning on the “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Trump has by no means been silent about the lawsuit, snapping back at Castro on his Social Truth platform and asserting what several legal scholars have: that the 14th Amendment has no legal “basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.” He added, “Like Election Interference, it is just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Biden has offered no comments, perhaps more concerned with his wife, Jill, testing positive for COVID-19 and his son, Hunter, being hounded by Trump and Republicans.

