The Ecology Center will sponsor an e-waste collection event at Brooks Senior Center

143-22 109th Ave. in Jamaica, Queens on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Working and nonworking electronic equipment will be accepted as tax-deductible donations including laptops and desktops, smartphones, tablets, printers, fax machines, TVs, VCRs, and more.

For more information, contact the Ecology Center at 212-477-4022, email info@lesecologycenter.org or visit https://www.lesecologycenter.org/calendar/st-albans-113-43-farmers-blvd/

