The Bronx District Attorney’s Office will host a Reentry Employment Resource Fair in partnership with the New York City Housing Authority and Eastchester Gardens Community Center. They will have onsite interviews, résumé prep, and job readiness skills available for formerly incarcerated individuals.



The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Eastchester Gardens (3016 Yates Avenue, the Bronx) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



For more info, contact CAU@bronxda.nyc.gov or call 718-590-2272.

