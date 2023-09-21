In Earnest presented the Spring ’24 fashion collection of Byron Lars and Sheila Gray last Wednesday evening at Ginny’s Supper Club, located downstairs at the Red Rooster (310 Lenox Ave, Harlem, NY). Look out for this dynamite duo. Their show was packed and was a smashing surprise! The looks were pretty, glittery, timeless, and collectible.

Byron Lars designed the first collection of African American Barbie dolls that authentically represented the complexions, hair textures, and fierce style of African American women. Lars has garnered the affection of thousands of Barbie enthusiasts the world over, many of whom collected all of the 15 glamorous dolls he created for Mattel from 1995 to 2011.

In the Spring ’24 NYFW show at Ginny’s, there were several Barbie-styled looks including intricately-appliquéd outfits and handcrafted “hats-terpieces” by Lisa McFadden Millinery dotting the runway throughout the show.

You remember designer Byron Lars: He started his own label back in 1991 with a small sportswear collection that focused on what Lars refers to as “twisted American classics.” Transfixed with elevating pedestrian staples, Lars introduced a different version of his grandfather’s fishing jacket that took on “Dior New Look” proportions. Back in the ‘90s, he even referenced a “Duchess of Windsor meets Field and Stream” look.

Style interpretations are an integral part of Lars’s design concepts. He’s known for creating fashion icebreakers. “At the end of the day, it’s about my drapery twisty sarong riffs on a men’s button down shirt. Every woman knows and trusts a button down shirt. Even when she’s fashion-reluctant, she isn’t intimidated to wear a variation of one, especially when that variation evokes a real fashion moment,” explained Lars.

What does it feel like to be out here again? It felt natural, he said. Everyone in the audience was overjoyed and anxious to see this collaborative collection. The talented models–-always in “I’m a doll” character—were incredible. The clothes were doll-like, fun and playful, with military and utilitarian accents. “We had no intention of doing a collection this season. Then, the idea was presented,” Lars said. “I thought about my association with Barbie fashions years ago. Maybe it was divine intervention.” Their spring ’24 theme was ‘Collectibles,’ explained Lars. The clothes are available at www.inearnestofficial.com.

Overall, Lars designs feature a body-enhancing fit, meticulous workmanship and an obsessive attention to detail. “I want it to be more about the clothes and less about hype,” says Lars. “There’s a tireless focus given to the inside of the garment, because that’s what touches the skin and gives the wearer a comfortable experience when dressing in his clothes. It’s the final mirror check that determines whether his client looks amazing in her choice.

While fashion designer Sheila Gray has been Lars’s partner since 2010, they formed a new partnership with the In Earnest brand. She’s the founder and CEO of Sheila Gray Collection™ (SGC), and the developer of “Styled by You,” a do-it-yourself kit created during the COVID shutdown. Gray is known for her eye-catching accessories and “Gray-Girl” tees, which are adorned with custom fashion figures and embellished with textured fabrics. Her t-shirts stood out during the show.

For the In Earnest™ brand (also known as Byron Lars Beauty Mark™), Sheila Gray takes the lead on design collaboration efforts. She graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology and caught the attention of acclaimed designer Tracy Reese with whom she worked and honed her skills.

