Six people and a business were indicted in July by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah and accused of stealing the property deeds of New Rochelle and Yonkers homeowners. The homeowners were facing bankruptcy and even foreclosure. They had turned to the indicted individuals––Marcia Campbell, 61, a licensed real estate broker from New Rochelle, and her husband, licensed real estate salesperson Fred Campbell, 64; New York City attorney Anthony Chilliest, 53; Gerald Smith, 48, of Elmsford; Wayne Green, 48, of Lynbrook; Frank Palmer, 66, of the Bronx; and the Campal Corporation (a company owned by Marcia Campbell)––because they believed they would be helped with refinancing their properties.

Instead, two homeowners in New Rochelle and one in Yonkers were scammed: The indicted people reportedly obtained $2 million in loans against their homes.

While the charges against the defendants are still accusations and need to be proven, Rocah said, “Deed theft schemes exploit the most vulnerable and can have lasting housing and financial impacts to families. My office will seek to hold the defendants accountable for allegedly stealing titles to victims’ homes while pretending to help them.”

If you think you may be a victim of deed theft or fraud, call the Westchester County DA’s Office at 914-995-TIPS (8477).

