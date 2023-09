You’re invited to join a street renaming ceremony as The Mighty Mighty Eta Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. continues to celebrate 50 years of service!

132 South Harrison Street in East Orange, New Jersey, home of the Omega Family Resource and Learning Center, will be renamed “Eta Pi Way” on Saturday, September 30. The event, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., will also showcase food, music, and information from community partners.

