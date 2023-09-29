The AmNews hosted its 9th Labor Awards Breakfast Thursday honoring several movers and shakers in the labor movement.

The event was held at the 1199SEIU Headquarters in Midtown and brought out several union, community and political leaders. This year’s theme was ““Vision to Reality” celebrating the leaders that fought for Black and minority inclusion in the skilled trades.

Ariama C. Long photos

U.S. Sen Kirsten GilIibrand (D-NY) kicked off the breakfast with a welcome to guest via a video message followed by an invocation by Elise Bryan, President of the Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLEW).

Honorees included Gary LaBarbera, President of the New York State and the New York City Building and Construction Trades Councils, Lavon Chambers, Executive Director at Pathways to Apprenticeship, William Wallace IV, Senior Acquisitions Officer at The Continuum Company and Priscilla Sims Brown, CEO of Amalgamated Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...