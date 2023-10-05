Rebirth of A New Nation: Mentally, stay in check. If you get bored, do something about it like exercising, sunbathing, reading a book, going for a walk, etc. October is ushering in the trailer sneak peak of what’s to occur in 2024. Take notes and pay attention to your conversations, signs, symbols, songs and messages, as this world seems to get real every day, thanks to the recent transit of the north node Taurus/south node Scorpio shedding light in the dark. Now the current transit of the north node in Aries and South node in Libra indicates it’s time for a new lease and no more sweeping dirt under the rug. The light is here to shine through that mess. Why run when you can face your fears or whatever is bothering you and get it off your chest? “Communicate even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal is simply getting everything out and if you live bitterly, you live a lonely existence”. MYLKNHONEY

Capricorn: Trust what you are sensing, feeling, seeing, and smelling and focus on your agenda. Allow what is coming in for you to show up in the physical realm. Get in water, drink plenty of water, surround yourself with water this month to assist with your daily affairs. You have resources within your environment to aid you in your plan. Resources are not always monetary, but can be simple as a conversation, a meeting with someone, a song, a word, a picture on a building, a movie etc. From October 10 at 8:02 a.m. until October 12 around 8:00 p.m., what you need to know will reach out to you.

Aquarius: Drastic changes cause discomfort; if you get uncomfortable, try to change up your routine or lifestyle. There’s a shift happening emotionally and mentally preparing you for the journey ahead. When you feel the need to change, do not drag yourself but stay prompt. Acknowledge what you are feeling, as the universe has put something on your mind and heart to follow suit. It will be a benefit to you to proceed instead of playing the wait-and-see game. It is what it is. In the days leading up to October 12, just make it happen.

Pisces: You want things to go one way, yet the universe has another way laid out for you. Take your time in October before you jump to conclusions until you have facts, figures, experiences and the aaaahhhh conversation. As you are in the waiting process for a deeper inner-standing, build your foundation where you presently are in life. When you change your mindset, everything else will change within your environment. From October 5 around 8:32 a.m. until October 7 around 7:00 p.m., at the oddest moment things are revealed.

Aries: It’s time to advance and live life on purpose. Do what’s in your heart without any validation nor confirmation. For the moment, you may feel you are by yourself which is an indication of your growth. Old and new affairs will pop up to visit you to gain information and closure to see what you didn’t see before. Meet with the higher ups to ask for what you need or simply partake in major decisions. From October 7 around 7:24 a.m. until October 10 around 8 a.m. keep your mind sharp and get your body in motion for mental support.

Taurus: Gone with the wind is what the old folks say. You are on a roll, sharing your knowledge and wisdom with humanity. Partnership is changing, expanding for financial and professional opportunities upcoming this month. This week, something has been on your mind for a while and is urging you to make the change in your life to act. No more sitting on ideas of what could occur. You already have the plan and vision, and now it’s time to get started. From October 10 at 8:02 a.m. until October 12 around 8:00 p.m., Alice Walker wrote a book called “We Are The Ones We Have Been Waiting For.”

Gemini: This cycle week feels like the saying “What in the world is going on?” A pinch here, a tug there, and a pull here and there—that’s a lot of back and forth. All that pull is an indication of your higher self sending you a message to grab your attention. When it occurs, ask yourself, what are you doing? Who or what is on your mind? Where are you when this tug/pull is taking place? In the days leading up to October 12, an elderly woman/man will appear to advise you, and others will show some form of appreciation.

Cancer: That song by LL Cool J, “Mama Said Knock You Out,” is becoming stronger because you must take the lead on something and your head is all in the clouds. Come down from the clouds and smell the flower essence of mother nature to put you in rare form. Listen more than you speak so you can ask questions that pertain to your business or personal affairs. You are in perfect alignment to meet the people you need to meet. From October 5 around 8:32 a.m. until October 7 around 7:00 p.m., when you work on yourself the old sheds away and sometimes surfaces to the light for a reality check.

Leo: You have a streak of big and bodacious green thumb energy hovering over you this week. Everything you touch is gold and lights up like fireworks. It’s a date with destiny accompanied by a spiritual guide to show you the way. They can only travel so far with you, then the rest is up to you to journey. No need to worry, you have all the tools inside of you when you follow your intuition, utilizing your spider senses for navigation. From October 7 around 7:24 a.m. until October 10 around 8 a.m., the 411 will hit you loud and clear like a siren on a police car or the school bells ringing.

Virgo: When the damage is done, you either fix it or move on. This cycle week is cautiously slow, no need to stagnate. In grandma/grandad’s old-fashioned way, some form of family history or family secrets are noticeable. In the midst of this, matters of rearranging the home and health issues can occur. Finances will appear out of the blue. If you have been investing in your project, it’s harvest time to recoup and also keep producing. From October 10 at 8:02 a.m. until October 12 around 8:00 p.m., you are the only person you need to show and prove to your higher self.

Libra: This week there is a lot on your mind. Keep your temperature cool so you won’t overheat and cause a headache. Do things in small increments and for a short time-frame to conserve your energy. This cycle week, be like a Duracell battery rather than the Energizer Bunny on the go. Sit down and allow the people and things to come to you. Someone will bring/give you something to assist them when they need it. In the days leading up to October 12, have patience—it’s a spiritual connection happening behind the scenes.

Scorpio: There’s a song called “Going in Circles” by The Friends of Distinction, and this week you are spinning in circles and pondering on ideas as relationships are up in the air—along with other professional and personal matters. Give yourself a break to take time in nature or by a body of water for clarity. After receiving clarity, you are back in boss mode delegating and handling your business. Put yourself first then assist others. From October 5 around 8:32 a.m. until October 7 around 7:00 p.m., do what makes you happy and get what you need.

Sagittarius: What is it going to be? Do not leave things up in the air. Decide within 2 days. Where you are about to journey, some folks can’t go down that path. Bizarre opportunities land in your lap this week. If it’s something you are interested in, take a chance on investing in you. You have the skills, qualifications, experience, and proven history of your work. From October 7 around 7:24 a.m. until October 10 around 8 a.m., sometimes people show up and things show up as guides to get us where the universe needs us to be. Once we are there, the magic takes place.

