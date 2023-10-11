The legacy of NYC radio legend and philanthropist Hal Jackson, founder of Talented Teens International will be celebrated with a 50th anniversary fundraiser on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, 8 pm ET for the organization, a night of Soulful R&B Live! The event will take place at the Bergen PAC, located at 30 N Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ.

A VIP reception will take place shortly after the event – which includes a meet-and-greet with the evening’s hosts and performers, a champagne toast and special front row seating for the concert. For VIP information, go to www.youthdevelopmentfoundation.org/contact.

This fundraising evening of Soulful R&B Live will feature top names in classic soul/rhythm and blues – Howard Hewett (Performing solo hits and smashes from his years with Shalamar), Jeff Redd (of “You Called And Told Me” fame), the Ladies Of Skyy (“Call Me”) and Meli’sa Morgan (“Do Me Baby”). Tribute band The Bells 2.0 will be the opening act.

Hosting this fundraising event is Debi B, former co-host of the WBLS-FM weekend series Hal Jackson’s Sunday Classics, and veteran radio personality Dr. Bob Lee of WBLS-FM.

Tickets are available at the Bergen PAC online box office under “Soulful R&B Live” – www.bergenpac.org/events.

