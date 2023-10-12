Tongues are wagging that Rihanna recently threw her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, a party on a boat in the Big Apple to celebrate his 35th birthday. The Harlem rapper’s actual birthday was October 3. The couple both wore denim and Rihanna sported a humongous diamond ring on the third finger of her left hand—although it’s unclear if it’s an engagement ring. The coosome twosome—who are parents to sons RZA and Riot Rose, were videotaped doing a dance-off, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter………

According to GQ, at Jay-Z’s star-studded casino night in Atlantic City on September 30, the billionaire businessman and Grammy Award-winning rapper auctioned off his personal Jacob & Co Caviar Tourbillon World Timer watch to raise funds for his REFORM Alliance charity, which has the goal to change probation and parole laws and prevent wrongful imprisonment. The watch was sold for a cool $1.5 million. The 30.5 carat diamond timepiece is 18-karat white gold with 294 diamond baguettes inset into the bezel, crown and all parts of it. All in all, the auction raised over $24 million for REFORM…

Florence LaRue, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist of The 5th Dimension, is on tour and will visit Wildwood, New Jersey at Wildwoods Convention Center on October 14; Sellersville, Pennsylvania at the Sellersville Theater on October 15; Cerritos, California on December 8 at the Cerritos Center of the Performing Arts; and Phoenix, Arizona on December 10. LaRue, the only original member of the 5th Dimension, shares insights on style, beauty, fitness, diet, attitude, and aging gracefully in her debut book, “Grace in Your Second Act.” ……..

The fifth annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors will be held Monday, November 6, 2023, at City Winery NYC. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, the Arthur Miller Foundation will honor Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, philanthropists Jerre and Mary Joy Stead, and NYC Public Schools theater teacher Talia Jarme. The Arthur Miller Foundation Honors celebrates the power of public school theater education and those who have made significant contributions to arts and culture in their own way….

