Over the weekend, the Palestinian paramilitary group Hamas attacked thousands of Israelis. New York City has already seen several pro-Israel vigils and at least one massive pro-Palestine rally in response. Most elected officials are “standing with Israel.”

Hamas launched the surprise attack during Simchat Torah, a holy day on October 7. They came by land, sea, and air, killing over 900 people and wounding more than 2000, reported the Associated Press (AP). As of Wednesday, the whereabouts of about 150 Israeli soldiers and civilians that were kidnapped by Hamas are unknown. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Gaza and retaliated, killing hundreds of Palestinians, said the AP.

This kind of vicious and bloody conflict between the two groups reportedly dates back to 1949. And ancestrally, hundreds of years even further back than that.

Mayor Adams, who was on a four-day trip to Central and South America at the time of the attacks, held a candlelight vigil for Israeli victims at Golda Meir Square in Manhattan upon his return; New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Adams recently made a trip to Israel back in August.

“The attacks we witnessed this weekend were unprovoked, atrocious and appalling. They were the sick actions of terrorists. Not militants, but terrorists,” said Communications Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy.

“We’re sorry for your pain. And we feel for our Jewish brothers and sisters, and we know you’re not alright,” added Adams. “We know during the highest and one of the most significant holidays of the year, someone would premeditate and carry out such a barbaric act that we’ve witnessed.”

Adams and Chief of Patrol John M. Chell said there are currently no known threats to the local Jewish community but they are remaining vigilant in their attempts to keep people safe while attacks are ramped up overseas.

Plenty of other New York elected officials reiterated Adams’ sentiment while others are denouncing violence on either side of the war.

Speaker Adrienne Adams participated in a Queens vigil for the victims of attacks in Israel and called for lasting peace in the region.

“My heart is heavy with sadness after the tragic and devastating attacks on Israel by Hamas over the weekend, and the continued violence inflicted on all civilians, women, and children—Israeli, Palestinian, and those of other nationalities,” said Speaker Adams. “We must acknowledge the real fear and pain that many New Yorkers are feeling, especially those with family and friends in the region, as they watch these events unfold from afar.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he strongly condemns the “violent and ghastly attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on the Jewish people and the State of Israel.” He asserted that Congress must stand with Israel until the invasion by Hamas has been crushed.

Congressmember Jamaal Bowman said that the deadly violence and the blockade of Gaza needs to end. “I have been to the Gaza border and know that Israelis and Palestinians are constantly living in fear. We must work harder to ensure peace in the region,” said Bowman.

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said that he condemns the killing of innocent civilians on both sides and calls for the immediate release of all civilian hostages.

“Many people tell me now is not the time for peace, when the cries for retribution are at an all-time high. But this is the exact moment when those who believe in equity and fairness must raise the unpopular, but just, call for peace,” said Sanders in a statement. “It is hard to call for peace when the innocent are being slaughtered and group punishment seems to be the law of the land. And that’s exactly when those who stand for peace must stand the tallest and shout the loudest.”

Meanwhile, the city’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) political group and the People’s Forum, which put together the rally in Manhattan to stand with the people of Palestine, called statements from New York elected officials “reckless and violent.”

“We stand firm in our solidarity with Palestine and their right to resist,” they said.

Travel, flights, and cruises to the Israeli and Gaza region have been limited. And Israel has stopped sending food, fuel, and medical aid to Gaza, said the AP.

