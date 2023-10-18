Rev. Al Sharpton held his swanky annual 2023 National Action Network (NAN) Triumph Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center this Monday, honoring other leaders in arts, business, sports, and social justice.

“The Triumph Awards recognize cultural influencers who utilize their platform to drive social change,” said Sharpton. “As we continue building momentum from the March on Washington and take a stand against those seeking to undo our civil rights, it is paramount to celebrate those who employ their celebrity to engage people in social issues.”

Sharpton and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Jonathan Greenblatt spoke at length about the Israeli-Hamas war and the role of Jewish activists in the Civil Rights movement in the U.S.

“The gratitude that I feel at this moment is immense and humbling to be here, but even more so when I think about the work that’s yet to come,” said Greenblatt. “At the same time while I feel uplifted, really energized, I also have a heavy heart as I look upon the world and as I think about where we are right now. I feel shattered. This last week [was] probably one of the toughest weeks of my adult life.”

Mayor Eric Adams presented Greenblatt with this year’s President’s Award for Service and Humanitarian Efforts.

“I’m proud today to give this amazing award to my brother,” said Adams. “He has been a consistent warrior in ADL and they have been focused on [coming together].”

Other honorees recognized for their outstanding contributions was Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast and producers of Ossie Davis’ Broadway revival play ”Purlie Victorious,” Fearless Fund Co-Founders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, CEO of USA Track & Field Max Siegel, and Co-Founders of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival Stephanie and Floyd Rance.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

