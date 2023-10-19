As complex and terrible the situation is in Israel/Palestine and ongoing military conflict with Hamas, President Biden’s visit was exacerbated by an explosion that damaged a hospital and, according to Palestinian sources, killed at least 471 people and injured countless others.

While both sides have blamed the other for the tragic incident, Biden said in a press conference in Tel Aviv that, based on information compiled by U.S. defense sources, Hamas unleashed the rocket and is responsible for the explosion. He said he was “outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday.”

“And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team [Hamas]

not you [Israel], but there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got a lot—we’ve got a lot to overcome. A lot of things,” Biden said.

Biden did not present the evidence that brought him to this conclusion, but it coincides with the findings of several experts at the BBC who believe the rocket misfired, consistent with the Israeli view. Key to this analysis, the experts asserted, was the trajectory of the rocket and the fact that it wasn’t destroyed by Israel’s Iron Dome. But as Biden noted, there’s a lot to investigate, which may take years.

If there’s any good news from this battlefield of carnage, Biden said that Israel agreed to allow humanitarian aid to begin flowing in from Egypt. Such aid is critically needed, with people suffering from wounds and hospitalization, including a desperate need for medical supplies, food, water, and a resumption of electricity.

Even so, a multitude of issues besets these beleaguered Gazans. Troubling, too, is the danger of the war expanding, particularly to Lebanon.

