The Daily Mail reports that “Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on October 17 at One Marylebone in London with her boyfriend, rapper DDG. The actress/songstress wore a Nicole + Felicia Couture dress and Anabela Chan jewelry to the event. Bailey and DDG held hands as they posed for the cameras. Last month, Bailey told reporters that her relationship with the emcee is the first time she has ever genuinely been in love. The annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards celebrates some of the biggest names in television, music, sports, media, and film…….

On October 16, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Caesar’s Palace and SL Green Realty, hoping to win the bid to put a glamorous casino in Times Square, hosted an eight-hour free lunch and dinner buffet at The Purple Tongue for residents who live and work in the neighborhood, reports ABC7 News. Bronx native Fat Joe was at the event meeting and greeting the attendees. “When you have Black and brown ownership, then you are going to have a reflection of you,” Fat Joe said. “The true diverse New York City is gonna be in the casino representing you and in the community.”……..

One year after an angel donor’s family gave Al B. Sure! a new lease on life by way of a liver transplant, the legendary musician and New Jack Swing ambassador, will lead the #WalkwithAlBSure, as he kicks off a new role as Houston ambassador for the American Liver Foundation’s Liver Life Walk in association with Houston Methodist Hospital. The Liver Life Walk will take place at MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd., located at the Texas Medical Center. Al B. will be joined by the supportive population of Houston with the medical professionals, and family and friends who were instrumental in saving his life. According to the crooner, “My life’s work is now that of being a global ambassador for health and wellness.” …….

Jazz at Lincoln Center and the organization’s in-house recording label, Blue Engine Records, celebrated the birthday and legacy of the late great Roy Hargrove. The Grammy Award-winning musician was named “the most impactful trumpeter of his generation” by The New York Times, with a special concert and dinner event on October 16 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club in the Big Apple. The exclusive birthday celebration, featuring a performance by the Roy Hargrove Big Band, also marked the release of a posthumous live album, “The Love Suite: In Mahogany.”……

