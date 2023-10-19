With the regular season completed and the playoffs heating up, it’s time for MLBbro.com to honor the very best Black and brown players of 2023. The All-Bro Team features one selection at each of the infield positions, three outfielders, a designated hitter, starting pitcher, closer, and manager. All players were chosen based solely on their regular season statistics.

The third annual All-Bro Team represents excellence at the plate, in the field, and as a leader. It was selected by a panel led by Editor-in-chief Rob Parker.

2023 All-Bro Team—C: Bo Naylor, Guardians; 1B: Josh Bell, Marlins; 2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers; SS: JP Crawford, Mariners; 3B: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates; OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers; OF: Michael Harris II, Braves; OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees; DH: Jordan Walker, Cardinals; SP: Taijuan Walker, Phillies; CP: Devin Williams, Brewers; Manager, GR: Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Here is a look at some of the honorees.

Bo Naylor

Season stats: .237 AVG, 11 HRs, 32 RBI, .809 OPS

Let’s keep it real, there aren’t a lot of catchers who qualify for All-Bro recognition. However, that doesn’t mean that Bo Naylor didn’t have a positive impact on the Guardians this season. He appeared in 67 games this season, with 55 starts. In those games, Cleveland was 30-25 (.545) compared to their overall winning percentage of just under 47 percent.

Naylor’s 11 home runs were tied for fourth-best and his 32 RBI were eighth-best on the Guardians’ roster. Even with his limited at-bats, Naylor ranked in the top 10 among American League catchers in both OPS and slugging percentage.

Ideally, the 2023 season is just the beginning of a long career as a backstop for Naylor.

Mookie Betts

Season stats: .307 AVG, 39 HRs, 40 doubles, 107 RBI, 126 runs, .987 OPS

It’s hard to overstate just how good Mookie Betts was this season for the Dodgers. The last time he was this good, he won the American League MVP with the Boston Red Sox. His performance this season puts him in the race for NL MVP. If he were to pull that off, he would become only the second player (after Frank Robinson) to do so in major league history.

For the second consecutive season, Betts set a career high in home runs and set a new major league record for RBI for a leadoff hitter. He hit at least 40 doubles for the seventh time in the past nine seasons, and finished just one behind his career high in walks with 96.

In the field, he played wherever he was needed. Right field? 77 starts. Second base? 62 starts. Shortstop? 16 starts. The only thing he didn’t do this season was pitch. But there’s already another guy in LA who does that.

Michael Harris II

Season stats: .293 AVG, 18 HRs, 33 doubles, 57 RBI, 76 runs

Last season’s National League Rookie of the Year struggled to avoid the sophomore slump to start the season, but turned it around as a key component for the 104-win Braves. Over the final two months of the season, as Atlanta went 37-19, Harris was at his best.

In those 56 games, he batted .319 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, and 38 runs scored. That represented half of his totals in those categories. He missed out on the Braves’ World Championship in 2021, but if Atlanta is going to win one this season, Michael Harris II will be a major reason why.

