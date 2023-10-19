There are so many great books to read that I sometimes feel like I’ll never have time to get through them all. What makes matters even more busy for me is the number of new book releases by friends and colleagues. I am drowning in an abundance of great literature, memoir, and nonfiction.

First, Michael Harriot has just published his New York Times bestselling book “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America,” which is a brilliant and more accurate account of American history. If anyone has listened to his The Grio Daily Podcast, you know that Harriot is one of the sharpest political minds of this moment. His mix of wit, humor, and deep knowledge of American politics and history make this book essential for anyone interested in better understanding how the past affects our present circumstances and our tenuous future.

Second, Leslie Jones’s new memoir “Leslie F*cking Jones” is a touching and thoughtful memoir that gave me a new level of respect and appreciation for Jones as a comedian, storyteller, and Black woman. Her perseverance and knowledge of self serve as a reminder that we are in control … even when things seem uncertain and unfair. After reading about Jones’s journey to comedy, I absolutely cannot wait to see her expand into dramatic roles and more writing.

Third, Mitch Jackson’s new and incredibly beautiful book, “Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion,” is a necessary addition for every coffee table. If you love basketball, fashion, Black people, or history, this book is for you. The photographs and Jackson’s attention to detail create a memorable walk down sports and fashion memory lane. The NBA is such an iconic institution and Jackson captures its evolution beautifully.

Fourth, “Obvious in Hindsight” is the new work of fiction by Bradley Tusk, venture capitalist and political strategist turned novelist. It’s a page-turning futuristic debut novel that has me thinking about the future of cities, the various types of people and industries that make cities work, and how we make alliances to advance our wants and needs. I love a book that’s hard to put down and Tusk definitely delivered.

Lastly, Dr Tanisha Ford’s new work, “Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement,” is a thorough book that gives us yet another lens through which to better understand the Civil Rights Movement, the role of Black women, and the nuances of class diversity in this important time period. I am so thankful for historians like Ford who give so much attention to detail when retelling the stories of Blacks in America.

I hope you find time to enjoy these books and all of the other great literature out there.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023–24 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

