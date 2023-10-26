Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has a very different task than he had a year ago. With the big names gone and many new faces that can make contributions. He has the challenge of building a cohesive team that will contend for a playoff spot in the 2023-2024 NBA season. Vaughn and the Nets began last night at home at the Barclays Center hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season debut for both teams.



The Nets have sufficient talent on the roster, led by potential All-Star forward Mikal Bridges and three-time All-Star, point-forward Ben Simmons. The 27-year-old Bridges, who came to the Nets last February from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, averaged 28.8 points per game in March, solidifying his status as the centerpiece of the team.



As far as the 6-foot-10-inch Simmons, at this point, it seems overly optimistic to expect him to reemerge as the player who was borderline top 15 in the NBA from 2019-2021. Still, the two-time NBA All Defensive First Team selection (2020, 2021) is only 27, and remains a versatile defender, as well as solid rebounder and facilitator. Simmons’ weaknesses until proven otherwise are his health (previous back, foot and knee injuries) and perimeter shot. He has also battled mental health challenges. Getting the maximum out of Simmons may be the key to the Nets season.



Another wild card for the team is guard 6-foot-3-inch guard Cam Thomas, who exploded for 40 or more in four games last season, including three straight in the first week of February. For the third-year guard, his ability to contribute on the defensive end of the floor will determine the amount of playing time he will see.



Bridges, Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Nic Claxton all appear certain as starters, based on preseason lineups. Dorian Finney-Smith appears to be the most likely fifth starter because of his defensive prowess, with Thomas being a better offensive option.

Lonnie Walker IV was acquired by Brooklyn over the summer as a free-agent signing and led the team with 22 points in 25 minutes in the final preseason game, a win over the Miami Heat. Walker, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers a season ago, averaged 11.7 points per game on 44.8% from the field (36.5 % from three) with a season-high of 28.

Brooklyn also acquired point guard and former NBA Draft lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr over the summer, who averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 assists a season ago. Smith Jr did suffer an ankle injury during a preseason game and his availability is uncertain to start the season.

Rookie Noah Clowney, who turned 19 over the summer and averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a freshman for Alabama, grabbed 8 rebounds against the Lakers in the preseason and may get some consistent minutes off the bench. Rookie Dariq Whitehead, a 6-foot-7-inch swingman who had foot surgery in May, has resumed on-court activities.

Brooklyn will play their next four games on the road starting with facing their former star point guard Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow, followed by the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the Miami Heat next Wednesday, and the Chicago Bulls next Friday.

