For 80 years, New York City Center, located at 131 W. 55th Street, has held a strong position in the arts community. This is definitely the destination where theater lovers can go to see classic productions reimagined, not only with a new focus, but with a Black focus. New York City Center is always at the forefront of taking classic plays and musicals and bringing them into the 21st century. So, it’s no surprise that starting next week, from Nov. 1-5 for seven performances only, the performing arts center will present “Pal Joey,” an adaptation of the classic Rodgers and Hart musical “My Pal Joey” with a new twist— a mostly Black cast of amazing talent. While it is based on the original book by John O’Hara, it is also influenced by the updated text written by Richard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty. It also features Savion Glover wearing three hats: as a co-director with Tony Goldwyn; as choreographer; and as a dance ensemble member. Wow, can you believe it?! The cast will be extremely impressive and will feature names we know and love including Loretta Devine, Brooks Ashmanskas, Jeb Brown, Aisha Jackson, Elizabeth Stanley, and Ephraim Sykes. Sykes will play the lead role of Joey Evans, but the storyline now involves a Black jazz singer in the Chicago nightclub circuit who refuses to compromise on his craft.

Ensemble members, along with Glover, will include Mary Antonini, Krystina M. Burton, Taylor Marie Daniel, Marshall L. Davis Jr., Dormeshia, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Jodeci Milhouse, NaTonia Monet, Brittany Nicole Parks, Rory Shirley, and Allysa Shorte.

“My Pal Joey” is a musical with which so many of us are familiar, and it is marvelous to know that the Rodgers and Hart songs that make this musical unforgettable will be there including “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “Do It the Hard Way,” “I Could Write a Book,” “That Terrific Rainbow”, “I Wish I Were in Love Again,” “Falling In Love With Love,” “My Heart Stood Still,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “This Funny World.”

The production is holding an opening night fundraising gala on November 1 and that ticket will include dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. All seven performances will assist City Center in its very important mission to give theater patrons access to world-class performing arts—and if you have ever been to any production at City Center, then you know that is exactly what you get EVERY TIME! City Center productions are lifetime memories!

To purchase tickets for any of the performances, visit NYCityCenter.org or call 212-581-1212.

