Tongues are wagging that Lavaille Lavette Books hosted an exclusive unveiling of the highly anticipated third book of veteran “Chicago P.D.” executive producer Eriq La Salle’s series, “Laws of Annihilation,” recently at Roche Bobois furniture store in The Big Apple. Lavette is one of the most sought-after writers and publishers in the book game. Her work includes Houston Rockets, Golden Nuggets and Catch restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta’s New York Times bestseller, “Shut Up and Listen,” which she edited and published. Attendees were treated to a captivating conversation with author La Salle, and moderator “Equalizer” actress Lorraine Toussaint. The event was attended by La Salle’s best friend, actor Wendell Pierce, his former “ER” costars Michael Michele and Gloria Reuben, along with actresses S. Epatha Merkerson and Tamara Tunie. Toussaint discussed how La Salle changed the culture on the very toxic set of “ER.” The talented actor turned author’s book shot to No. 1 on Amazon following his appearance on Tamron Hall…….

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoe Kravitz is engaged to “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum. Multiple outlets are reporting the coosome twosome was spotted leaving Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Hollywood together recently. According to Page Six, Kravitz went into the shindig sporting her new humongous seven-carat diamond engagement ring that is estimated to cost $550,000. The pair has been dating for two years…….

On Monday, November 20, The Apollo will mark the 35th Anniversary of the historic 1988 Cold Chillin’ Juice Crew All-Stars Apollo Theater Showcase with “In Conversation: Cold Chillin’ Records Showcase.” These sold-out concerts in November of 1988 marked a pivotal moment in hip-hop’s transition from the clubs and house parties to theaters and concert halls. Cold Chillin’ Records co-founder, Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams and Video Music Box founder and director, Ralph McDaniels, will discuss how they helped blaze the trail for hip-hop culture to be a global phenomenon. Rap icons making special appearances include Big Daddy Kane, Roxanne Shanté, Marley Marl and more…..

The 27th Annual Urbanworld International Film Festival honored Emmy Award-winning writer and “American Fiction” director Cord Jefferson with the Visionary Award at the Opening Night screening on November 1 at the SVA Theatre on 23rd Street in Manhattan. Urbanworld’s Visionary Award recognizes filmmakers whose work pushes boundaries and sparks dialogue through storytelling. “American Fiction” is Jefferson’s directorial debut and has been racking up awards on the festival circuit since its September premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award……

