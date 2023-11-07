Every year, my children and I look forward to attending the New York ComicCon (NYCC), and this year was as marvelous as ever!

Cos-play, panels, sci-fi, horror, adventure, fun—you name it, NYCC had it, and it was all there on off-the-chain levels. There was such a warm, family-friendly feeling in Jacob Javits Center as entire families came out in full costumes, even for the toddlers and babies in strollers. You just got such a welcoming sense of the camaraderie of NYCC attendees. The Jacob Javits Center was packed, but no matter how long the lines for the interactive exhibits, the areas to play new video games for free, and the lines to get into the amazing panels that covered everything from Star Trek to Marvel comic book themes to advice panels for those who are trying to create and sell their own comic books—the vibe was one of joy!

There was something for everyone at NYCC. I attended a Star Trek panel that talked about “Star Trek Prodigy,” and Kid Cudi was there to talk about his work with the Star Trek franchise. We viewed sneak peaks, which were quite fun. We also got to see Season 4 of “Star Trek Lower Decks,” an episode called “CAVES.”

I must admit that I was not familiar with this program, but after seeing the episode, I found myself running home to look it up on Paramount+. I could have never imagined a Star Trek animated series where characters use profanity, but it was actually quite hilarious! This is definitely not your parents’ or grandparents’ Star Trek.

Mike McMann, the creator of “Star Trek Lower Decks” shared his vision of this series. “With Star Trek, people learn about aliens, friendship, morals; there’s a sense of humor—when you’re writing it, it feels like you’re hanging out with all your friends,” he said. That’s exactly what the vibe in the room felt like.

It was also announced that “Star Fleet Academy,” a new anime, will start shooting next year. I can’t wait for that.

“Attack on Titan” celebrated its 10th anniversary with the 10-year celebration Dub Panel. Trina Nishimura, who plays Mikasa, and Bryce Papenbrook, who plays Eren Yaeger, looked back on their 10 years of voice acting in “Attack on Titan” and their journey. They recalled how they got involved with “Attack on Titan” a decade ago and talked about some of their favorite moments on and behind the scenes. Bryce had a funny moment where he was supposed to record a scream that Eren was going to do, but because he had had sweet potato fries beforehand, the scream refused to come out.

Jasmine Armstrong photos

Trina’s favorite moment was sweeter, believe it or not: meeting and connecting with fans, and finding that common love and experience with the fans. One fan in particular she connected with was a young child with cancer who had come to a ComicCon event and told her that the show was a comfort during her cancer journey.

The audience was also treated to a live tabletop reading of a scene between Eren and Mikasa from Season 4.

Another wonderful panel was about “My Hero Academia (MHA) Original Episode World Premiere,” at which MHA fans were the first to see this episode before its release in Japan. I won’t tell you what it’s about, but I will say that the energy and experience in the room was full of laughter and fun. It was truly a wonderful time.

Anytime you go to ComicCon and attend a panel, the sense of oneness that the audience members feel is so comforting, so transcending. There is nothing like being in a room with sci-fi-nerds and people who just get you! The Jacob Javits Center becomes a safe place to be who we want to be, to feed into our geekiness, our childhood joy, and also to realize the deep place that so many of the shows that create worlds other than the one that we live in—it allows us to grow as people in so many ways. There is something so accepting when you go to NYCC and you see grown men dressed from head to toe as Sailor Moon and looking fabulous.

NYCC also shows that it is for everyone. Thank goodness it is there to make every person feel accepted and safe, and know that they have something in common with total strangers, who by the end of NYCC may become friends.

Walking around ComicCon 2023, there is so much to do. If you were not going to panels, you could see the latest comic books or buy collectibles. You could buy T-shirts, sweatshirts, costumes, swords, comic-themed artwork, mugs, pins, hats, and so much more.

As you walked around ComicCon, you found yourself surrounded by people dressed as Spiderman, Superman, Wonderwoman, Harry Potter, Sailor Moon, the Incredible Hulk, Disney princesses, Batman, the Riddler, Zena, Mr. T, Roger Rabbit, Mario, Freddy, and Poison Ivy. There was a booth for “Cynanide & Happiness”—the first original adult cartoon. There was a booth by Hypland, a Black-owned franchise begun by Jordan Bentley; at the Hypland X Sonic booth, people could play Sonic and other games for free.

CultureFly had clothing and stuffed animals that had to do with horror. There were booths for Dragonball Z, Nickelodeon, Dungeons & Dragons, Call to Arms and too many games and cartoons to name. The Genshin Impact booth attracted a great many people and had a long line of people waiting to walk through an aquatic scene. There were sets to take photos in front of scenes from “Beetlejuice,” “Demon Slayer,” and “Genshin Impact” to name a few.

There were places for everything from posters to autograph sessions. Two cast members from “Good Times” signed autographs and had show memorabilia and merchandise to sell commemorating the series’ 50th anniversary. Yes, Ralph Carter (Michael Evans) and Bernadette Stanis (Thelma Evans) were there the entire four days and the fans came out. Carter was thrilled to say that the energy, support, and loyalty of the “Good Times” fans was absolutely wonderful to experience. He said they came out in droves and showed a great deal of love. It looks like “Ain’t We Lucky We Got Them, Good Times” is a phrase that the actors and the audience can say about each other.

I must say, the feeling of “Good Times” was had by all throughout this fantastic event. ComicCon 2023 had such a feeling of community that you simply can’t get anywhere else. The smiles on the faces of children and adults alike are worth the entrance fee alone. There is such a sense of joy, welcome, and belonging that you can’t imagine being anywhere else for those four glorious days.

There is nothing like NYCC. See you again in 2024! For more info, visit www.newyorkcomiccon.com.

