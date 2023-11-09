The last two years have been an incredible time for Columbia women’s basketball, which ascended to new heights, including earning an Ivy League conference title and making it to the final of the postseason WNIT. But last spring saw the graduation of seven seniors, resulting in the team looking very different than it did last year.



“Obviously, it is a big change, but I think that just means Abbey [Hsu] and I have had to step up, especially as leaders and having that strong voice on the court and off the court as well, and also challenging the new people to have that voice as well,” said Columbia women’s basketball junior guard Kitty Henderson, who noted that the returning players have spent a significant amount of time building an off-court relationship with the newbies.



Senior guard Abbey Hsu, who has already been named to three watch lists for postseason honors, spent time over the summer playing with USA Basketball at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. “I’m kind of just bringing back the knowledge I learned playing against some pros—how physical they are and the pace that they play,” said Hsu. Henderson noted that Hsu came back from the experience with a new sense of leadership.



Over the next two months, Columbia will play an intense non-conference schedule, taking on highly ranked teams such as Duke, Georgia and Villanova. Hsu and Henderson said they’re approaching every game the same but know that big names will pack the stands at Levien Gymnasium. Season tickets have already sold out.



“[Last season] raised the bar,” said head coach Megan Griffith, who has been named to the watch list for the inaugural Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats. “It’s not about trying to repeat something that happened or be that team. We made that really clear early on. Even though we’re newer, we have a lot of new faces, I still believe we can be a great program this year. … It’s been amazing to see the growth of the program, but I know there’s a lot more to go for us, and I think we’re going to peel back those layers this year.”



Columbia’s season began on Monday night with a 73–85 loss to Stony Brook. The Lions return to action tomorrow on their home court versus Seton Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...