Just in time to get you into the holiday spirit, WLTW 106.7 Lite FM is switching to its annual all-holiday music format on Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.

The station will play Christmas favorites from the past and present 24 hours a day. WLTW began playing its all-Christmas format during the holidays in 2002. Many radio stations across the country started using the format in November and December after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Holiday music will be played through Christmas Day.

Lite FM can be heard over the air on 106.7 FM in the New York-metro area, online at litefm.iheart.com or on the iHeartRadio app on Apple and Android devices along with several other platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...