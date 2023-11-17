Just in time to get you into the holiday spirit, WLTW 106.7 Lite FM flipped the switch to its annual all-holiday music format Friday becoming “New York’s Christmas Station.”
The station will play holiday favorites from the past and present 24 hours a day through Christmas Day. WLTW began playing its all-Christmas format during the holidays in 2002. Many radio stations across the country started using the format in November and December after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
Lite FM can be heard over the air on 106.7 FM in the New York-metro area, online at litefm.iheart.com or on the iHeartRadio app on Apple and Android devices along with several other platforms.
Which friday are you referring to 11/19/2021 or 11/26/2021 because i need my holiday music. please let me know
11/19 at 5 PM
YAY!!!!!!!!!!!
I love it!!!
Yay!!!!!
So excited ….can’t wait to listen!!!
How late into the holiday season will you be playing Christmas music? I love listening to it. Hope you’ll be playing it thru to/until midnight, Jan. 2nd 2022.!!
This Christmas season could 106.7 add Step into Christmas by Elton John.
Need to hear Little Drummer Boy by Johnny Mathis added to their Holiday Playlist.
Leave a comment