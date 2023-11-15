Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network (NAN), is hosting several community events at the House of Justice ahead of Thanksgiving.

First, NAN will distribute turkeys to members of the community at the House of Justice on Thursday, Nov. 16, beginning at 6 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, Sharpton and NAN will celebrate the holiday by hosting a meal distribution at the House of Justice, a yearly tradition benefiting hundreds of underserved New Yorkers, which is open to all people.

Last year’s event marked the first time since the start of the pandemic in which NAN welcomed sit-down dinner to the House of Justice. The event will welcome New York City and State elected officials, community advocates, and civil rights leaders to help distribute meals.

