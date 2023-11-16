Last Friday evening, the Columbia University women’s basketball team played its first home game of the 2023–24 season, coming away with a 72–61 win over Seton Hall University. In addition to 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, Abbey Hsu became the Ivy League’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. The victory also marked head coach Megan Griffith’s 100th victory.

“I’m really proud of my staff; every one of those 100 wins [associate head coach] Tyler Cordell has as well,” said Griffith, noting she was pleased with her team’s defensive effort. She also said how glad she is to see this team with several new players learn, find its identity, and gel.

Before the start of the game, the banner was raised for Columbia’s 2023 Ivy League Championship—the first banner to be raised at Levien Gymnasium since the men’s basketball team in 1968.

To mark the start of the season, Columbia women’s basketball announced its 2023–24 season campaign, Empowering the Harlem Youth Community, which embodies the team’s goal to make a difference beyond the basketball court. The team is partnering with the Harlem Link Charter School, which they visited last month. The Lions also continue their work with Grow Our Game, a New York City organization with the goal of empowering girls.

Unquestionably, there were moments when Columbia’s players looked uncertain. They would dominate for a while and then Seton Hall would catch up and, at times, take the lead. Columbia finally pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“There are, obviously, always things we can learn for the next game, but I’m really proud of how we executed down the stretch,” said Hsu, who was pleased but not overly excited by her milestone. “I played the game, stuck to the game plan, and I know those [3-point] shots will come to me.”

Another standout was transfer student Cecelia Collins, a junior guard who played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Bucknell, who had 14 points and six rebounds. “I was super-hyped for my first home game at Columbia,” said Collins. “This is just one step in a really long journey, so we’ll take this one and move onto the next.”

Columbia plays Towson tonight at Levien and then heads to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

