Nearly one year ago, Mayor Eric Adams directed city agencies, including the NYPD, to involuntarily remove and hospitalize those experiencing mental illness in public, expanding the interpretations of the existing Kendra’s Law which mandates treatment for those deemed “unlikely to survive safely in the community without supervision.”

Advocates widely criticized the move with concerns ranging from the lack of consent to New Yorkers, especially those who were nonwhite, getting mistakenly swept up.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) researchers are the latest to address those concerns, releasing a report this week advocating for a “rights-respecting” and community-centered approach towards mental health crisis support.

Olivia Ensign, senior advocate and researcher at HRW’s U.S. program, says the city’s directive impacts Black and brown New Yorkers the most due to housing, employment and healthcare discrimination.

She also references the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which specifically mandates “health professionals to provide care of the same quality to persons with disabilities as to others, including on the basis of free and informed consent.”

“Recovery means different things for different people, but one key element under human rights law is having control over one’s own mental health treatment and that can include the option to refuse treatment,” said Ensign. “Just because someone has unhoused or disability status, that doesn’t remove a person’s right to personal autonomy and legal capacity.”

Through the report, HRW determined that a human rights-respecting approach for mental health service providers requires prioritizing the choices of people experiencing mental health crises and going beyond the immediate intervention and de-escalation. The findings suggest services addressing immediate needs like food and housing, along with other factors like racism and discrimination, are critical.

The case study looks at Toronto’s Gerstein Crisis Centre as a model, which Ensign calls a “detailed, viable, [and] replicable framework for a holistic approach to mental health crises.” Established in 1989, the Canadian service provider reroutes those in crisis away from unnecessary police and hospital emergency interactions and into a consent-based response. Like in New York, Canada often employs police as first responders to mental health crises, found HRW.

“There’s a number of ways in which we are available to people, including a telephone crisis line [and] our mobile teams that go out and see people in the community. We also operate a couple of houses with short term crisis beds,” said Susan Davis, executive director of the Gerstein Centre.. “We have also recently added some specific teams…where there’s been a lot of street activity and conflict with businesses and so we have a team that is available in two neighborhoods in Toronto.

