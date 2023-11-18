Vegetable company Green Giant reveals new survey findings that indicate Friendsgiving is growing in popularity among Americans, with nearly half of the Americans surveyed indicating they plan to attend at least one Friendsgiving event this year.

Friendsgiving is defined as a Thanksgiving celebration with friends as opposed to family. The meal is often potluck-style.

A survey of 1,000 consumers, timed to the peak week of Friendsgiving, found that:

Friendsgiving is more fun – 60% of people surveyed who celebrate Friendsgiving said they think it’s much more fun than Thanksgiving; surprisingly, 24% of people surveyed who have never participated think of Friendsgiving as the more fun holiday.

Americans are investing in Friendsgiving – Almost 50% of consumers surveyed said they plan to spend more than $75 on Friendsgiving this year; with 25% saying they’re spending more than $100.

Friendsgiving is growing in popularity – 17% of consumers surveyed said they will be celebrating Friendsgiving for the first time this year.

Bringing veggies to the table – Nearly half of people surveyed said they are planning to bring a veggie dish as one of their contributions to Friendsgiving this year; 26% surveyed say they’ll be bringing green bean casserole while 32% surveyed say they’ll be bringing corn casserole.

Like this: Like Loading...