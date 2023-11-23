The crowded chapel and passionate encomiums for Helene Nomsa Brath last Friday at Unity Funeral for her homegoing celebration created such heat that many attendees shed their coats and fanned themselves. No relief from the room’s temperature came when Councilman Charles Barron delivered his memory of Brath and her family.

With an open casket behind him, Barron spoke as though he was speaking directly to her. “So, my sister,” he began, “before you take your celestial rest, stop by Malcolm X’s house…go see Rosa Parks…see Harriet Tubman, and check out Marcus Garvey and all those revolutionary giants who are up there, and keep an eye on us and make sure we stay on the right track…and do something to those sellout Negroes…Rest in peace and power, my sister, for a job well done.”

Brath was 81 when she made her transition this year on October 30. She was predeceased by her husband, Elombe, who died on May 19, 2014.

Barron continued to provide a tone of celebration for the fallen freedom fighter that had been established by her sons, each of them reflecting on a portion of her remarkable life and legacy. Her eldest son, Mgavi Elombe, said that on occasion, “I’m asked if I’m related to Elombe Brath,” and acknowledges and humbly accepts the compliment, noting that the apple never falls that far from the tree “but I inform them that the scientist comes from my mom.” That influence and inspiration delivered by his mother played a critical role in his becoming a professor at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

That scientific background was emphasized and confirmed when her son Mandella read her obituary: “In 1974, Nomsa completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology with a minor in Biochemistry from the City University of New York (CUNY) Hunter College. Following her graduation, she embarked on an educational journey where she played a pivotal role in improving opportunities for children.”

To list her influence in science, civic affairs, political activism, and militancy would consume the bulk of this article, but we would be remiss not to cite her critical role in the discovery of asbestos in New York City school buildings and the later commendation she received from the United Federation of Teachers for its eradication. Her niece, Gretchen Green, said, “I just want to say I will remember my aunt as being cool, calm, and collected, and very intelligent, and [I] never heard her raise her voice.”

This was later corrected by her older sister, Yolette Green, who was raised by Brath. She reminded the audience that “she birthed six boys, so we know she raised her voice, a lot—you just missed it.”

She was a great artist who loved doing hair, Gretchen added, including her own, which was in “locks” and the style that was created using black thread. This was a complement to the Black is Beautiful phase of her commitment and in concert with her participation and leadership in the Grandassa Models, which New York State Senator Cordell Cleare emphasized as the most impressive of her many achievements.

A representative from the office of the Public Advocate read a letter from Jumaane Williams that highlighted her dedication and commitment to advocacy in New York over the years. The letter demonstrated the advocacy work she was engaged in before the office of Public Advocate was officially invented.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat offered kind words and recognition.

A touching moment came when three members of the Exonerated 5 (Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam) who still live in the NY area, led by newly elected City Councilmember Salaam, spoke about her pivotal role in attempting to establish and prove their innocence when it was unpopular to do. This same sentiment was reflected in a letter that current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent to the family, which was read.

Letters from other elected officials, such as Assemblyman Al Taylor and Eddie Gibbs, punctuated the program acknowledgments. Judith Burgess, formerly of the New York Urban League (NUL), clarified her role in Nomsa’s appointment as national spokesperson for the NUL’s Project PRISM (Partner for Reform In Science & Math).

The event was pretty much a flawless homegoing except for a misnomer about a significant part of her story—that she was elected to the Community School Board for District 3. In actuality, she and her good friend Ruby Kitchen both ran for several coveted positions on the school board, but Kitchen and another woman won. Losing her race led Brath to putting her efforts into being president of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA). This turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it placed her directly active in the asbestos battle and other advocacy concerns for parents facing difficulties with advocating for themselves and their children.

After the funeral services, a repast was held at the Dwyer Cultural Center. Nomsa will rest in peace and power at the Trinity Cemetery in her beloved Harlem.

Nomsa is survived by her two daughters—Yolette Green and Dr. Ann Lyons; and six biological sons—Mgavi Elombe, Ramses, Cinque, Segun, Seku, and Mandella; as well as a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

