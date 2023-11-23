“Merrily We Roll Along,” playing at the Hudson Theater (141 W 44th Street) is a stupendous Broadway hit. This musical, with fantastic music and lyrics by the incredible Stephen Sondheim and a wonderful book by George Furth, has dynamic direction by Maria Friedman; entertaining choreography by Tim Jackson; and lovely, vibrant orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

From the time the story begins, you will find yourself captivated. This musical screams clever, funny, and so well thought out. It’s one of those storylines that gives you the present and then takes you through the characters’ pasts so you understand what their journeys through life have been and how they are connected.

This was such an imaginative musical to watch, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. It is also filled with showstopper numbers that will have you going wild with shouts and applause—at times, I could hardly contain my joy.

We witness the journey of playwright Franklin Shepard and his co-writer Charley Kringas. Even though these two have enjoyed success on Broadway, Frank wants so much more. Their best friend from college, Mary Flynn, is a writer, and she and Charley are the grounded ones in this threesome. Meanwhile, Frank falls in love with Gussie Carnegie, the leading lady in their musical.

Gussie, too, has dreams of fame and fortune, and will do whatever it takes to get her heart’s desire. Gussie often finds herself surrounded by Hollywood phonies, which makes sense, since she’s as phony as they are.

This musical is full of laughs, friendship, betrayal, infidelity, love, selfishness, and lessons learned, but maybe too late. I hope that my description piques your curiosity. It will have you smiling, laughing, and appreciating the journeys we all take in life. You will also realize that, while the journey may change a person, that person still chooses to be changed. What am I talking about? Go find out!

This cast is absolutely delightful. Frank is marvelously performed by Jonathan Groff. You see his metamorphosis from a naïve composer trying to get a break to getting that break, being blinded by ambition, and finding himself in a lonely place in the end. Daniel Radcliffe is phenomenal as Charley, and gives the character just the right temperament. You can feel his frustration with Frank, but also his deep love.

Lindsay Mendez is not only hilarious as Mary, she has one of the most show-stopping voices in the cast. Gussie is stunningly played by Krystal Joy Brown, who is quite a joy to watch. Her voice is absolutely lovely.

One of the funniest of the characters, who is sad at the same time, is Joe the producer, played captivatingly by Reg Rogers. This stage veteran brings all of his years of experience to the stage and delivers his lines with ease, humor, and grace. He is a pleasure to watch.

Katie Rose Clarke is moving as Beth, Frank Shepard’s wife, who finds that her husband changed with his success. When Frank cheats on her, her pain is palpable. Frank and Beth have a son, Frank Jr., a role adorably played by Brady Wagner at the performance I attended. He alternates in the role with Max Rackenberg.

The ensemble members absolutely did a groovy job, especially as they take us back through time. Every scene in this musical is memorable. If this musical does not come away with not only Tony nominations, but Tony awards I will be shocked.

