The place to be on Monday, Nov. 20, was the Alhambra Ballroom (Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 126th Street), where a Black theater family reunion was happening: the 51st “VIV”—Annual Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards, which recognize Black theater excellence.

The evening was hosted by Tobias Truvillion and Aixa Kendrick. Attendees enjoyed a sumptuous meal before the awards presentations, and there was a fantastic energy in the Step and Repeat area, where honorees and nominees came together to get their photos taken.

When the presentations started, the room was filled to capacity with productions casts and producers sitting together, excited about the nominations they were being considered for.

There is such a delight in being acknowledged for your work by your own people. Between receiving their awards, the honorees were presented with their kudos.

This year’s honorees were a who’s who of the theater. Legacy Awards deservedly were bestowed on Allie Wood Jr. and Sonia Sanchez. Lifetime achievement awards went to Ted Lange, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Petronia Paley, and Roscoe Orman. Pioneer awards went to Dr. Aduke Aremu, Elain Graham, and Terria Joseph. Outstanding achievement awards were presented to Yolanda Brooks and John Ruiz Miranda, John Douglas Thompson, and Karen Thorton. Board of director awards were given to Senator Cordell Cleare, Brian A. Moreland, and Johnnie Mae. Special achievement awards were presented to Roslyn Ruff, Javon Johnson, Dietrice A. Bolden, and Luther D. Isler.

All of the honorees were present and overjoyed to receive their acknowledgments for impressive bodies of work throughout the decades. Each of these honorees is worth your time to look up—there is so much in their backgrounds, there would not be room for it in this article. You might be surprised at their amazing accomplishments and how immensely diverse their talents are.

The AUDELCO Awards shine a light on Black excellence in theater and that is exactly what came during the evening. Leading the way with five AUDELCO wins was the musical “Mama, I Want to Sing!,” presented by Mama! Foundation for the Arts. It won for best revival of a musical; director of a musical, Ahmaya Knoelle; outstanding musical director, Kevin McKoy; lead actress in a musical, Asa Sulton; and lead actor in a musical, Bishop Richard Hartley.

Bringing home four AUDELCO Awards was “Black Odyssey,” presented by Classic Stage Company. It won for best play; playwright, Marcus Gardley; director of a play, Stevie Walker-Webb; and featured actress in a play, Harriett D. Foy. This was a production that touched the heart and rocked the spirit.

Six productions received two awards: “A Raisin in the Sun,” presented by the Public Theater, won best revival of a play and lead actress in a play, Tonya Pinkins, who tied in this category. This was a production that was a stunning experience to watch.

“FLEX,” presented by the Lincoln Center Theater, tied for outstanding ensemble performance—Brittany Bellizeare, Christina Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, and Tamera Tomakili—and for set design, Matt Saunders. This was a production that moved one to tears and also showed that Black women can definitely play basketball. It was a production that allowed each ensemble member to shine brightly and leave an unforgettable memory in the minds of the audience.

“The Half-God of Rainfall,” presented by the New York Theatre Workshop, won for sound design, Mikaal Sulaiman, and lighting design, Stacey Derosier. This was a truly spiritual production to experience.

“Primary Trust,” presented by the Roundabout Theatre Company, received awards for lead actor in a play, William Jackson Harper, and featured actor in a play, Eric Berryman. This play was an enthralling dive into loneliness and mental illness and these actors were truly extraordinary.

“The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion,” presented by New Georges and the Movement Theatre Company, garnered awards for choreographer, nicHi Douglas, and costume design, Mika Eubanks.

“Rock & Roll Man,” presented by Caiola Productions, won best musical and featured actor in a musical, Rodrick Covington. It told a story that needed to be shared and was quite enjoyable to experience.

Tied for lead actress in a play was Stephanie Berry for “The Bandaged Place,” presented by the Roundabout Theatre Company. Another production that enjoyed a tie win was “Picking Up the Pieces,” presented by the Black Spectrum Theatre. It came away with the VIV for outstanding ensemble performance—Ria Alexander, Mel’Lahnee Blackwell, Colby Christina, Jade Mason, Gil Tucker, Douglas Wade, Aaron Watkins, and Kenya Wilson.

The VIV for solo performance went to James T. Lane for his one-man show “Triple Threat,” presented by T32 Theatrical, which he also wrote. Tarra Conner Jones received the featured actress in a musical VIV for her work in “White Girl in Danger,” presented by Vineyard Theatre/Second Stage Theatre.

The awards ceremony included performances by Tarra Conner Jones, Dietrice Bolden and the IMPACT Repertory Youth Company, Luther Isler, and the Bomb Shelter. The awards ceremony was followed by another meal and celebration that lasted well into the night.

So many theater companies represented that you just felt the richness of talent, joy, and pride that comes with being in a room with our people and celebrating our accomplishments. You should definitely make plans to join AUDELCO if you are not already a member, or visit the website and see how you can get involved with the organization. We need to keep Black theater alive and to continue to support Black excellence.

Kudos to AUDELCO President Jackie Jeffries, who worked throughout the year to make the VIV awards happen, and a thank you to the board of directors and the nominating committee members, who happily go out to see our shows and assure that Blacks are recognized.

For more information, visit www.audelco.org.

