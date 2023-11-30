Women having space to design freely and be their authentic selves is the force behind “Ladies First,” where craftsmanship blends well with mixed media in a new art exhibit capturing artists in three dimensions. The group art activation made its debut on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Tanya Weddemire Gallery in Industry City, Brooklyn. This city within a city is a hub for NYC creatives and entrepreneurs.

“Ladies First” showcases the works of six multidisciplinary women artists from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, whose works include ceramics, mixed media collages, mixed media on panel, sculptures, and paintings on canvas. It is the gallery’s first time featuring ceramics and sculptures.

The title, “Ladies First,” was adopted in admiration for Queen Latifah and Monie Love’s song of the same title. The featured artists are Anne Bascove, Michela Roman, Katie Kuzin, Tania Whalen, Danielle Scott; and Candice Tavares; the latter two are Black artists.

“I wanted them to feel surprised and to know that their work was being taken care of,” said gallery owner Weddemire, who is Black. She was delighted to receive love from family and friends of the artists. “What was most impressive was the amazing people that were in the room; it was one of our best opening nights here in Industry City thus far.”

Whalen, originally from London, is inspired by working on her fine arts degree. Now residing in Brooklyn, she crafts vessels and vases in her studio, which is in Industry City. “I make vessels and vases like sculptural shapes,” said Whalen.

She said working with Weddemire was an excellent experience—“I love Tanya”—even though the opening’s preparations were “nerve-racking.” “When the evening came, it was really great,” she said.

Whalen applauded Weddemire for her choices of mixed art and mixed people. “I really love the show,” she said. “I thought it was brilliant.” She complimented Weddemire’s energy and praised her approach to the exhibition.

Weddemire said she had a new respect for sculptures and ceramic works because of the use of hands and craftsmanship.

Weddemire expressed her joy at how well the exhibit’s debut went. “It was amazing to see all the artists’ looks on their faces when they walked into the room

and saw their work being displayed,” she said.

Tavares’s curiosity led her into experimenting with wood cutting. “I saw what it looks like to have a Black woman’s figure cut into wood and was like, ‘Oh, this is it!,’” she said. The self-taught wood artist and digital illustrator prefers staining her wood instead of painting it. With her favorite showpiece, “Let Me Speak,” she intentionally stained the wood with different colors to represent women of different complexions and ethnicities.

On opening night, Tavares’s piece “Hoops, 2023,” which honors a Black woman with braided hair, was sold. She uses different types of tonality of wood to demonstrate textures, reflection, and emotions. Making birch, cedar, and black and white wood look like braids was her way of celebrating Black women’s hair naturally, especially in a society that polices Black women’s hair.

According to The CROWN Act’s 2023 research studies (https://www.thecrownact.com/research-studies), Black women are 54 percent more likely than Hispanic or white women to feel they must straighten their hair for a job interview to be successful. The report also showed that Black women’s hair is 2.5 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional than white women’s hair. Tavares said Black women shouldn’t abide by the pressure to straighten hair or use extensions for validation. “We failed each other if that’s the philosophy,” she said.

Tavares considers NYC America’s art capital and the place for serious artists. “For me to be able, at this point, to have my art on a gallery wall in New York[…]that’s owned by Black women, felt really, really good.” She anticipates seeing her art grow, eventually being displayed in more galleries, museums, and people’s homes. “I would love for really beautiful images of Black beauty to be shown in the same spaces that Euro-centric beauty standards are celebrated,” she said. For more information, visit www.tanyaweddemiregallery.org.

