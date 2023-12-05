Clarinetist Anthony McGill will grace the stage at the 92nd Street Y on December 14, at 7:30 p.m., performing the Copland clarinet concerto alongside the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. McGill is the first Black principal player in the New York Philharmonic’s 182-year history, marking a historic milestone in the classical music realm.

McGill’s journey through the world of classical music is a symphony of achievements, activism, and commitment to fostering diversity in the industry.

McGill’s artistry extends far beyond the concert hall. His career reached a crescendo during the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama, where he shared the stage with luminaries such as Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, and Gabriela Montero.

His recent Grammy nomination for his “American Stories” album with the Pacifica Quartet is a testament to his dedication to exploring perspectives shaped by the American experience. The album features works by living composers, delving into narratives often overlooked. From Ben Shirley’s recollections of homelessness to Richard Danielpour’s reflection on the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, the album serves as a melodic tapestry of history, resilience, and diverse voices.

In addition to his virtuoso performances, McGill plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of classical music education. He serves on the faculty of the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music. As artistic director for Juilliard’s Music Advancement Program, he leads a tuition-free Saturday program that actively seeks students from diverse backgrounds and aims to address underrepresentation in classical music.

Beyond the confines of traditional concert venues, McGill’s commitment to social justice is both notable and effective. His partnership with Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) involves co-hosting classical music industry convenings at EJI’s Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. McGill’s #TakeTwoKnees campaign, initiated in 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd, went viral, demonstrating the artist’s dedication to using his platform for advocacy.

McGill’s contributions to the world of classical music have not gone unnoticed. Receiving the Avery Fisher Prize, one of classical music’s highest honors, acknowledges his artistry and impact on the industry on a global scale.

This season, McGill’s solo appearances include performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and at the Barbican in London. Of particular note is his upcoming performance of Anthony Davis’s “You Have the Right to Remain Silent” at the Barbican, a composition based on the composer’s actual “Driving While Black” experience, emphasizing McGill’s commitment to showcasing works that resonate with contemporary social issues.

Anthony McGill’s journey is a symphony, resonating with the harmonies of musical excellence, advocacy, and a commitment to rewriting the narratives of classical music. As he continues to break barriers, inspire students, and lend his voice to social justice causes, McGill stands as a beacon of change in an industry that is evolving toward a more inclusive and diverse future.

For more info about the December 14 event, visit www.92ny.org.

