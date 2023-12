Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) are hosting the organization’s annual Christmas Dinner and Toy Giveaway on Monday Dec. 25.

The event will take place a the House of Justice located at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem.

NAN is feeding the community and giving out toys to children. Local elected officials and community leaders will also be on hand. Go to nationalactionnetwork.net for more information.

