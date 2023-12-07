Columbia University track and field started their indoor season at the Rutgers Holiday Classic at the Armory. Sophomore middle distance runners Lucy Henkel and Rory Clare won their respective events—the mile and 3,000 meters. The women’s distance medley relay team also placed first.

“We have one new coach on staff [who] started this fall—David Pickett (sprints and relays), and coach David Lado (jumps and sprints) became full-time this summer,” said Daniel Ireland, director of track and field. “Our sprinters and hurdlers are super-excited. We’re trying to build on what we did last year.”

Since many of the athletes had not competed since May, they were excited to get back into competition. “December is a little low key,” said Ireland. Some Columbia track athletes were in action at two other meets over the weekend. Mid-terms don’t start until mid-December, so the timing out worked well.

“I am looking to enjoy[ing] my last year with my teammates, but also throw[ing] really far. I’m hoping to make a lasting impression by breaking the school record,” said senior thrower Lailah Malone, who finished fourth in the weight throw at the Rutgers Holiday Classic. Malone, who is premed, also throws the discus, shot put, and hammer.

“There have definitely been some difficult times managing everything, but I’ve been throwing since I’m 10 years old,” Malone said. “Track and field is my relief time. When everything else is stressing me out, being with my teammates and throwing, I feel a lot better. Being a student-athlete is very demanding, but it’s also rewarding because I love what I do.”

Senior sprinter Kimmi Woods, who ran the 300 meters at the Armory, said she’s excited to work with Pickett. “Last year, I didn’t meet my expectations of what I thought I could do and wanted to do, so I’m trying to work off how I ended my season well and run the times I want to run my senior year,” said Woods, who is an operations research major (engineering).

Woods knows her college experience has been atypical, because the Ivy League schools did not compete during the 2020–21 academic year. Starting serious training and competition as a sophomore brought extra pressure. Due to the challenges, some people quit the team. Woods is grateful she persevered.

“I love the sport and I want to do another year,” said Woods, who is exploring graduate school options.

