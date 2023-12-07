According to multiple reports, Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance at the Critic’s Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements on December 4, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The evening was hosted by Nicco Annan, who plays Uncle Clifford on STARZ’s hit show “P-Valley.” Taking the stage for the first time in public since he suddenly became critically ill back in April, Foxx received the Vanguard Award for his role in “The Burial” on Amazon’s Prime Video.

After receiving a standing ovation as he walked across the stage, Foxx told the audience, “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago—I couldn’t actually walk…I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough.”

The Oscar and Grammy award-winner was also the star of “They Cloned Tyrone,” which earned him a Gotham Award nomination in November…

International recording artist Nicole Henry is ringing in the holidays on Friday, Dec. 8, at Aaron Davis Hall on the campus of City College in Harlem. The 7 p.m. concert, “Get Set for the Season,” features an array of holiday favorites and popular classics by the powerhouse jazz vocalist. The Soul Train Traditional Award-winner will perform Christmas classics, including “My Favorite Things” and “Mary Did You Know.”

Henry will be accompanied by David Cook on piano, Richie Goods on bass, Jerome Jennings on drums, and Tom Jago on guitar.

“I can’t think of a better way to end our successful fall season at Aaron Davis Hall and help set the tone for the holiday season than with the brilliantly dynamic Nicole Henry,” said City College Center for the Arts (CCCA) Managing Director Gregory Shanck…

On the December 4 episode of “Sherri,” talk show host Sherri Shepherd gave a hilarious recap of the show staff’s trip to the AMC Theaters to experience the documentary “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé!” Later in the show, Shepherd welcomed Amari Marshall, co-dance captain of the Renaissance World Tour, who is a standout star of the film. Marshall opened up about her emotions during the tour and how she approached her role in representing curvy women. She also offered a glimpse of what is in store for her in the future…

Hot new couple alert! Rumors have been running rampant that Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and former “Dawson’s Creek” star Joshua Jackson are an item, after they were spotted standing together at a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles in October, after Jackson filed for divorce from “Queen and Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith and Nyong’o’s break-up with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, son of jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

On December 4, according to “OK!,” Nyong’o and Jackson were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, California, where they attempted to avoid photographers by leaving Jackson’s car a few minutes apart. I wonder what was on their menu for dinner…

