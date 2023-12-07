Nicole Henry built her vocal prowess on her adventurous nature for interpreting songs in her own unique style. Over her career, she’s added her definitive stamp to such well-traveled tunes as “Teach Me Tonight” which were memorable hits for Dinah Washington, Nancy Wilson, and Liza Minelli. With a warm breezy timbre, she reconstructs compositions from the American Songbook, jazz, and pop. For her genre is just a word, not a deterrence.

The Philadelphia native will perform on December 8 (7 p.m.), at City College Center for the Arts (CCCA), Aaron Davis Hall. Henry’s “Set for the Season” will feature holiday favorites and perhaps familiar classics like Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed,” Sade’s “Is It a Crime,” and Maria Muldaur’s “Midnight at the Oasis.” Henry’s adaptable instrument can range from a hearty soul-gospel pitch to soft-whispers of bliss. “My goal is to encourage people, to inspire them,” said Henry. She will be accompanied by an incredible cast that includes pianist David Cook, bassist Richie Goods, drummer Jerome Jennings, and Tim Jago on guitar.

In a 2014 interview with CBS Miami, Henry said her greatest influences were Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan. Her album “Time to Love Again” (Banister, 2021) is a beautiful interpretive journey of the standards like “Wild is the Wind,” and “Until It’s Time for You to Go.”

Aaron Davis Hall is located at 129 Convent Avenue, (at West 135 Street). For ticket information visit the website citycollegecenterforthearts.org.

The bassist, composer, and eight-time Grammy Award winner Christian McBride comes to the fabled Village Vanguard for an extended engagement beginning on December 5-10, with a tribute to the great bassist titled “Remembering Ray Brown.” McBride will be joined by pianist Benny Green and drummer Gregory Hutchinson

Brown, one of the jazz world’s most heralded bassists, played on over 2,000 recordings. He arrived in New York City from his native Pittsburgh at the age of 20 and was immediately hired by Dizzy Gillespie. He played with Charlie Parker and those who invented bebop in the 1940s and was a long-time member of the celebrated Oscar Peterson Trio, and a member of the original lineup of the Modern Jazz Quartet. In his later years, Brown played with the “Quartet” pianist Monty Alexander, vibraphonist Milt Jackson, and drummer Mickey Roker. In 1996, Brown formed the unheralded bass trio group called SuperBass with McBride and fellow Brown protégé John Clayton. The trio released two albums: ”SuperBass: Live at Scullers” (1997) and ”SuperBass 2: Live at the Blue Note” (December 15-17, 2000). The latter at the Blue Note was recorded 23 years ago this month.

Having all played under Brown’s leadership, the trio will perform a host of his originals, as well as music representing Brown’s versatility working with luminaries like Steely Dan, Frank Sinatra, Lionel Richie, Linda Ronstadt, Ella Fitzgerald (who he married), and Big Joe Turner.

The bassist’s engagement continues at the Village Vanguard on December 12-17 with Christian McBride’s Inside Straight (his long-standing group) featuring alto saxophonist Steve Wilson, vibraphonist Warren Wolf, pianist Peter Martin, and drummer Carl Allen. The group has performed annually at the Vanguard since 2007.

Inside Straight is one of five groups led by McBride which also include a trio, an 18-piece big band, an experimental group, and New Jawn. Inside Straight is a hard bopping band meant to swing, said McBride, calling it “No holes barred swinging.” In 2015, the group recorded their “Live at the Village Vanguard” album (Mack Avenue) released in 2021. The band is always in high intensity mode with McBride’s percussive basslines. Just be prepared to swing!

For reservations for both shows visit the website villagevanguard.com or call 212-855-4037.

Since its inception in 1995, The Jazz Gallery has been an influential vanguard in presenting musicians, who never follow the crowd, but rather enjoy their boundless explorations. One such musician, saxophonist/composer/producer Ben Wendel recently enjoyed a two-night sold out date at the Gallery with an entirely new concept. Wendel, the recipient of the Jazz Gallery Fellowship Commission 2023, said, “I wanted to do something different.”

What he did was not only different but maybe a first in jazz performance. His ensemble Ben Wendel’s BaRcoDE consisted of four vibraphonists: Joel Ross, Simon Moullier, Patricia Brennan, and Juan Diego Villalobos. Aside from vibraphone, they also played marimba, percussion, balafon, glockenspiel, and other exciting effects. Wendel was also on EFX.

The group’s repertoire consisted primarily of Wendel’s originals which swung on the shores of creative intensity, and offered music that kept listeners on edge waiting for that next note to drop. His composition “Birds Ascend” was full of textured phrases, vibraphones igniting the room with marimba and percussions, and accelerated saxophone riffs culminating into a powerful jazz movement. The group revised Antonio Carlos Jobim’s solo piano composition “Olha Maria” into a spirited and haunting melody.

Following the show, Ross noted that the gathering of vibraphones reminded him of the great percussive ensemble M’Boom founded by drummer Max Roach.

For a complete listing of upcoming shows visit the website jazzgallery.org.

The upcoming Cultural Oneness Festival in Accra, Ghana is gearing up to be one of the largest events of the year from December 6-9. The Festival will bring together various cultures, traditions, and artistic expressions. Attendees will be treated to an experience that highlights the richness and vibrancy of Africa’s heritage. From cultural music and dance performances to art exhibitions and culinary delights, the festival offers a unique opportunity to experience historical and present-day Africa in one place.

“The Cultural Oneness Festival is basically for connecting the roots of the northern region of Ghana. All the chiefs and kings of Ghana see the importance of this event and are coming together in unity,” said Tengol K. Kplemani, co-founder of the festival and CEO/co-founder of The Taste of Afrika, during our phone interview. “We ask the ancestors to help us send a message to all the continent and the global world that we are spiritually strong. We want to celebrate our cultural similarities and diversities. We call on people from across the world to come home and enjoy the true culture of Ghana.”

