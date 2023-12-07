Coney Island, NY – The Coney’s first annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway program launched this week as more than 750 turkeys were donated to families in need thanks to the support of a coalition of Brooklyn-based groups.

The Coney, Gargiulo’s Restaurant, Gristedes Foods, and Brooklyn USA Sports Association teamed up to secure, store, and distribute the turkeys to a number of local non-profits, houses of worship, and community organizations ahead of the holiday season all free of charge.

The organizations, which included Coney Island Cathedral, Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry, Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, HeartShare Community Services, Coney Island Houses Tenants Association, Carey Gardens Residents Council, Sea Gate Residents Association and the Coney Island Community Council helped ensure the turkeys were distributed to families in need.

“We are proud to be able to work with a group of great organizations in bringing the community together to help more than 750 families this holiday season. It is truly remarkable to see everyone working together to help make The Coney’s first annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway program a massive success in helping those in need, ” said Melissa Gliatta, the Chief Operating Officer of Thor Equities, a partner in The Coney project.

“We would like to thank The Coney for donating Turkeys to our seniors and families that are in need of a Turkey. As a church we are the beacon of light for our community and love shared to all mankind.” – Bishop Waylyn Hobbs Jr. – Sr. Pastor, Youth Pastor Eboni Taylor, Coney Island Cathedral Church, Impact Youth Ministry.

“I am so grateful to The Coney for thinking of our older adult clients during this holiday season. At a time when so many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet, The Coney’s generosity will ease the financial burden and allow many more families to enjoy Thanksgiving,” said Grace Brandi, Supervising Director of Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island’s Older Adult Centers

“With food insecurity and inflation on the rise, a donation of this size makes a huge difference for the families and communities we serve during this holiday season.I want to thank our volunteers who work in the Food Pantry, who will distribute this food and those who will use it to prepare the Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day for the Homeless and those who are alone for the holiday. These are the ones who will benefit from this generous donation. We thank The Coney, Gargiulo’s, Gristedes, and Brooklyn USA Sports for all their support,” said Father Guy Sbordone. Pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish.”

“We thank The Coney, Gargiulo’s, Gristedes, and Brooklyn USA Sport from the bottom of our hearts for their generous donation as they have come together to fill a major need for our residents this year,” stated Julia Daniely, President of the Carey Gardens Resident Council.

“I cannot thank this team enough for their continued outreach and for thinking of the residents of Sea Gate. These turkeys will make a lot of seniors and families happy,” stated Robbin Paraison, Sea Gate Association Public Relations Chair.

“This group has gone above and beyond with their turkey donations for the community, and it is a true demonstration of community spirit. We thank The Coney for reaching out and for being a good neighbor,” stated Joseph Impeduglia, Senior Director of HeartShare Human Services.

Like this: Like Loading...