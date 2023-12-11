The Apollo Theater gives the community and visitors of the famed venue a early Christmas gift when the theater hosted its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday.

The free community event took place under the Apollo marquee and included an array of holiday-themed activities including pictures with Santa Claus and performances.

In the evening, the Apollo is hosted its “Amateur Night Holiday Special.” The program featured alumni of the show’s “Stars of Tomorrow” segment, spotlighting the young performers hoping to follow in the footsteps of Apollo Legends like Ella Fitzgerald and H.E.R., whose careers were launched on the stage of The Apollo.

Later this month the Apollo is hosting “Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration” on Dec. 30. Anchored by Forces of Nature Dance Theatre under the leadership of choreographer Abdel Salaam, the Kwanzaa Celebration returns for a joyous celebration of Kwanzaa through dance, music and spoken word, honoring the principles of Kwanzaa and traditions from across the African Diaspora.

Go to apollotheater.org for more information.

