The New York Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., hosted their 2nd Annual Holiday Sneaker Ball, in partnership with the Xi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc. This year’s theme was Hip Hop Holiday Sneaker Ball, celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.

The event was held Saturday at the Grand Slam Banquet Hall in Harlem and supported scholarships and public service programs

Guests came in their upscale Hip Hop fashion with glitter, sequins, and sneaker footwear. DJ Capone served as DJ for the evening. Special guests included Barbara Askins of the 125th Street Business Improvement District and Charles Gabriel – the Charles in Charles Pan-Fried Chicken.

New York Alumnae Chapter (NYAC) is The First Graduate Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated chartered in New York City in 1921. The sorority was founded in 1913 at Howard University.

The Xi Phi Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s oldest graduate chapter in New York City, was founded on November 11, 1926. The fraternity was founded in 1911 also at Howard University.

