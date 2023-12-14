By signing the Clean Slate Act into law, Governor Hochul has made it clear: New York believes in real opportunity, for all.

When I was released from prison in 2016, my single focus was to find a steady job that would allow me to take care of my family and rebuild my life, while satisfying strict parole requirements. On paper, at least, I was overqualified for a lot of the minimum wage jobs for which I was applying: I had finished my associate’s degree while incarcerated, and was one class shy of a bachelor’s degree. I also had more than a decade of experience in working for and running small businesses before my incarceration.

I applied everywhere I could find. I went through three rounds of interviews for a janitorial position at a supermarket, only to be later rejected because of my conviction, so when I was hired by a company after disclosing my record, I was elated. I felt like I was turning a new page when after just 30 days on the job, I received a citation for excellent work and a raise.

But my performance didn’t matter. Ten days later, I was fired because of the results of a background check, even though the company had known about my felony all along.

I thought that I had paid my debt to society. In truth, I was serving a second, silent sentence: a lifetime bar from steady and gainful employment.

Now New York is finally turning a new page. By signing the Clean Slate Act into law, Governor Hochul has said “no more” to perpetual punishment, and “yes” to expanded opportunities for all.

Under this new law, a person’s conviction will be automatically sealed for most civil purposes—like employment and housing—after they complete a waiting period of three years for a misdemeanor and eight years for a felony conviction. The waiting period starts after sentencing or release from incarceration, whichever is later. Sex offenses and non-drug Class A felonies are not eligible for sealing.

The Clean Slate Act will significantly reduce the barriers to securing meaningful employment, housing, and education for more than 2 million New Yorkers with conviction records. According to one study, it will boost New York’s economy to the tune of $7.1 billion annually in additional revenue for the state.

Significantly, it will also end the cycle of employment and housing rejection that plagues so many formerly incarcerated New Yorkers like me, who want to rise up and become leaders in business, in their communities, and in life.

Since I was locked out of the mainstream economy, I had to create my own jobs. I started a laundry service and an empanada business, and hired other formerly incarcerated individuals to work alongside me.

I feel lucky that I was able to get back on my feet, but my journey after incarceration didn’t have to be this hard. That’s why I’ve been sharing my personal story to advocate for the Clean Slate Act.

Today, I am a Community Organizer at the Center for Community Alternatives (CCA). Our work aims to end mass incarceration and promote safety and justice in New York State. We know that it is investments in housing, education, jobs, and community-based services—not perpetual punishment—that keep communities safe and allow them to thrive.

I am so proud to have played a part in passing the Clean Slate Act and building a more equitable and prosperous New York. The future is looking brighter than ever.

Ismael Diaz, Jr. is a community organizer at Center for Community Alternatives (CCA).

