“Harmony” tells a true and relevant story of the Comedian Harmonists, a group of singers—three Jewish and three Gentiles—who had a successful career in Berlin in the late 1920s and early 1930s until the Nazis took over Germany.

In this beautifully created musical, with music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, Rabbi, one of the singers, tells the group’s story from the high times to the low times. Rabbi is the lone voice to share the story of how this group came to be, their accomplishments both musically and in films, and then the downfall due to the Nazi hatred that overwhelmed Germany.

As Rabbi tells the story, the audience is introduced to the members of the group—Bobby, Young Rabbi, Harry, Erich, Chopin, Lesh—who find that they sing beautifully together and dazzle audiences with their comedic hi-jinx while they perform. While their fame is on the rise, Germany is changing politically. There are women in their lives—for Rabbi, it is Mary; for Chopin, it is Ruth, who is a Jewish activist. While these men find fame and fortune, it becomes apparent that their talent is no longer the issue in Germany; their religious background is.

As Ruth leads protests and the group tours the world, finding success and making movies, they find themselves feeling imprisoned when they return home to Germany. Slowly but surely, the German government first praises and enjoys their comedic antics as singers, but when they decide that they will no longer hold their tongues about what is happening to Jewish people in Germany, that is the beginning of the end. They find themselves literally running for their lives and having to separate from their loved ones just to survive.

The musical details the persecution of the Jewish members of this group and the horrific way the group was halted from performing anywhere ever again. This musical lets you see that Jewish people were persecuted and affected by the hatred of the Nazis, regardless of whether they were working class or rich Jewish people in Germany. The indignities that they faced were blatant and devastating.

The cast of this musical is extraordinary. Each holds their own and delivers a memorable performance that will touch your heart. Chip Zien is astonishing as Rabbi, who narrates the story. Danny Kornfeld is moving as Young Rabbi. He performs with great passion and heart. Zal Owen is wonderful as Harry, the man who put the group together. Eric Peters is fantastic as Erich, the rich Jewish man who knows all the right people. Blake Roman is memorable as Chopin, who finds himself targeted by the Nazi due to his association with his wife. Steven Telsey shines as Lesh. Julie Benko delivers a powerful performance as Ruth. Sierra Boggess plays Mary and simply has a voice that steals the scene every time.

Besides playing around the world, the group performed in France and had the opportunity to be on stage with Josephine Baker. Allison Semmes is captivating in the role of this gorgeous, vivacious performer.

This musical has an incredible supporting cast and ensemble that helps its story flow smoothly. “Harmony” has spectacular direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle, with music direction by John O’Neill.

“Harmony” is worth your time and attention. It tells a story that should be shared.

Playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (W. 47th Street). For more info, visit www.harmonyanewmusical.com.

