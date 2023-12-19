It was a festive day of holiday excitement with scores of community residents shopping and purchasing the wares, toys, home style food and desserts, creative clothing, beauty products, jewelry and more offered by entrepreneurs at the Black Wall Street Vendor Pop-Up.

Bill Moore photos

There was something there for everyone at the Black Wall Street event on Saturday, organized by the Building Our Economic Wealth (BOEW) committee of Eta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, based in the Bronx.

The Black Wall Street event, which is traditionally held during the winter holiday season, is co-hosted at Abyssinian Baptist Church, Harlem, in collaboration with The Welcome and Hospitality Ministry of Abyssinian Baptist Church.

According to Pauline L. Monsanto, lead of the Building Our Economic Wealth (BOEW) subcommittee, this year’s event brought together more than 300 people, not only from Harlem but many other New York communities as well as visitors to New York.

