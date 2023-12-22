The first anniversary of the Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was observed on December 19, 2023, and a rededication tribute was attended by Councilmember-elect Dr. Yusef Salaam; his mother, Sharonne Salaam; John Reddick, director of Community Engagement Projects for Parks; CB10’s Stephane Palmer; and Terri Wisdom of Harlem Network News.

Bill Moore photo

All came out to salute the commemoration of the naming of the Gate in recognition of the five young men who are the Exonerated: Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, and Antron McCray.

