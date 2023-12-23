WLNY-TV (Channels 10/55) continues a holiday tradition by rekindling its Yule Log on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The broadcast will feature video of a festive fireplace, accompanied by holiday music, beginning on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Yule Log will also air from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Christmas Morning.

WLNY will also broadcast Christmas Eve Midnight Mass (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.) led by Pope Francis at St. Pete’s Basilica in Rome.

Christmas Mass will air from 9-10 a.m. on Christmas Morning.

