Actor Jonathan Majors has returned to Los Angeles with his girlfriend, “Harlem” actress Meagan Good, after he was found guilty of harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The “Creed III” star and Good were photographed after they landed at LAX via a private jet on Dec. 19, the day after the verdict was reached in a Lower Manhattan courtroom. It looks like Good is staying with Majors despite his legal problems and left the courtroom holding his hand. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2024. Majors is the only actor in the history of the film business to have back-to-back number one movies at the top of the box office. The Yale University graduate was fired from Marvel and Disney, as well as removed from the boards of the Gotham Film and Media Institute Board and Sidney Poitier Initiative. He was also dropped by his talent agency Entertainment 360…….

On Dec. 23, yours truly headed to Atlantic City to see Frankie Beverly & Maze perform as part of the group’s “I Wanna Thank You” Tour, and I took Michael Spinks, Olympic gold medalist and former undisputed champion boxer with me. He loves wearing his Frankie Beverly t-shirt. The concert took place at Boardwalk Hall, which is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. I couldn’t wait to hear the band sing “Joy and Pain.” The Isley Brothers, Ronald and Ernie Isley, were the opening act. I used to always imagine they sang “Who’s That Lady” about me. Hey, Atlantic City is a fabulous place to be on Christmas Eve Eve!…….

Journalist Tanya Hart received the 2023 Gold Circle Award at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for her work as a TV host/producer and advocate of diversity. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Honors on Dec. 15 at the Daytime Emmys broadcast on CBS. The inductees are professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership, and professional accolades. Aside from Hart, veteran actress Vernee Watson was also named to the Gold Circle, as a performer on the Daytime Drama, General Hospital. In addition, Hart was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of Fame in 2023….

Noted producer, writer and director Dave Wooley, who oversaw the making of the award-winning documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” recently was honored at Huron University in Canada, which awarded the veteran entertainment producer an honorary doctorate degree. Huron University President Dr. Barry Craig conferred the doctorate to Wooley on Dec. 8, 2023 during the institution’s annual scholarships and awards ceremony in the Frank Holmes Leadership Centre theater. Wooley is a lifelong entrepreneur who produced and directed many world-class entertainment and sports events….

