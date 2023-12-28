New York State’s new law, signed this week by Governor Kathy Hochul, establishes its first reparations commission to research the state’s role in perpetuating slavery in the U.S., study the years of racial discrimination after emancipation, and recommend if there should be financial compensation to the descendants. It is the second state in the nation to pass this kind of legislation.

“Today, we are continuing our efforts to right the wrongs of the past by acknowledging the painful legacy of slavery in New York,” said Hochul in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to reckon with all parts of our shared history as New Yorkers, and this commission marks a critical step forward in these efforts.”

Prior to the 1770s, “the population of enslaved Africans accounted for 20% of New York’s population, while 40% of colonial New York households owned enslaved Africans,” said the governor’s office. The state didn’t abolish slavery until 1827. The institution of slavery was an “integral part of the development” of the state, as was the discrimination and systemic racism that came from it, said the governor’s office.

The bill S.1163-A/A.7691 is sponsored by State Senator James Sanders and State Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages.

Sanders has championed reparations for years, first introducing the bill in 2017. An amended version of the bill finally passed both the state Senate and Assembly this June. Reparations advocates took to the streets throughout the state raising awareness about the bill, hoping Hochul would sign it into law. The governor hadn’t commented publicly on whether she would.

Up until the beginning of December, Sanders worried that the bill would fall victim to a “pocket veto” if not addressed by the end of the year, the Amsterdam News reported.

Sanders has been ecstatic about the signing.

“Today, we plant a seed of hope, not just for the city of New York and New York State, but for the nation,” said Sanders in a statement. “Let this be a beacon, a call to action for every corner of this country to confront their own histories, to acknowledge the injustices that bind us, and to work together towards a future where reparations are not just a word, but a lived reality for all. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this historic bill into law. This is a monumental step forward in our fight for racial justice, and it would not have been possible without the Governor’s courage and commitment.”

Sanders views the reparations commission as a solid starting point to addressing the harms of the past and preparing for a more equitable future. According to City Comptroller Brad Lander’s report on the state’s racial wealth gap, released on Dec. 6, homeownership, retirement funds, investment assets, and student debt are factors exacerbating the wealth gap created by historical racial injustices, reported AmNews.

“I believe that reparations are essential to achieving true racial justice in our country. We must acknowledge and address the harms of the past in order to create a more just and equitable future for all,” continued Sanders.

The commission will have nine members qualified in the fields of African or American studies, the criminal legal system, human rights, civil rights, and reparations organizations, among other things. They’re mandated to examine the state’s legacy of slavery and how it’s impacting people today in a report. The commission will also examine how the state and federal government engaged in the interstate transfer of enslaved Africans and their descendants during the period between the end of the Civil War and the present. The report must be delivered within a year.

“In acknowledging New York’s history, we confront the high cost of racial injustices,” Solages said in a statement. “Reparations lay the groundwork for a future where all New Yorkers can thrive and prosper. I commend the Legislature, the Governor, and advocates for their collaborative efforts. I am proud to have sponsored this legislation and eager to continue advancing together in shaping our shared future.”

The law has generally been hailed by legislators as an amazing leap forward in the fight for racial justice.

Jennifer Jones Austin is the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies (FPWA) CEO and chaired New York City’s Racial Justice Commission from 2021 to 2022. She commends the law, and said it will put the state on a clear path to redressing the egregious wrongs of slavery.

“New York’s participation in the slave trade left not only scars but a gaping wound on people and communities of African origin that has yet to heal because of slavery and resulting structural and systemic racism,” said Austin in a statement. “This legislation, which establishes a commission to examine these injustices and chart a pathway forward, paves the way for reparations for our state and potentially for the nation.”

Trevor Smith, co-founder and executive director of Narrative Power of the BLIS Collective, said that anti-Black policies are a stain on society. “Our nation was founded on two ugly myths—the lie that this land was uninhabited and that Africans were subhuman and thus subject to lifelong enslavement,” said Smith in a statement. “As a state and a country, we must fulfill the broken promise of Reconstruction and deliver reparations to the Black community.”

Others see the law creating an even wider ‘racial divide.’ About 77% of Black adults surveyed by the Pew Research Center said the descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. should be repaid, while 18% of white Americans said the same.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

