Marland Jeffries, the father of House Minority leader and Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem, Jeffries has died. Marland passed away on Sunday. He was 85.

“Marland Jeffries, a graduate of Central State University in Ohio and Columbia University in New York, and proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., will be dearly missed,” Rep. Jeffries’s office said in a statement. “Those who love him are thankful for the full life that he lived. The Jeffries family asks for privacy at this time.”

A former substance abuse counselor, Marland is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laneda, younger son, Hasaan, five grandchildren and his brother, Dr. Leonard Jeffries.

