Medgar Evers College (MEC) professor and administrator Dr. John Louis Flateau has died. His passing was announced on social media by his family. He was 73.

Flateau passed away Saturday morning. His cause of death was not immediately announced.

Funeral services for Flateau are being held at Bridge Street AWME Church (277 Stuyvesant Avenue, Brooklyn) on Jan 10. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the funeral service at 10 a.m.

In a post on social media, his sister, Adele Flateau, said the impact of John’s transition extends beyond his family.

“It is with profound sorrow and shock that we must tell you our dearly beloved DR. JOHN LOUIS FLATEAU, passed on suddenly this morning, Dec. 30,” Adele said. “His wife Lorraine, sons Marcus and Jonathan and their families are completely shaken by the loss of their devoted loving husband, father and Grandpa. He was a tireless community activist, political strategist and brilliant Professor at Medgar Evers College-CUNY. We know his loss will be felt deeply, far and wide.”

Speaking with the AmNews, Adele added that her brother worked up to his final days doing community work. She said he was living the legacy brought on by their upbringing.

“His activism stems from our parents really,” Adele told the AmNews. “There were seven of us, children, and they were always very engaged in the community and in our schools. My dad especially was involved in voter outreach education. He was a founder of the area community council, now it’s called Impact.”

Flateau worked at MEC for 34 years starting in 1990 where served as a professor, chaired the Department Of Public Administration and was formerly the dean of the School Of Business.

Serving in the community and at the municipal level, Flateau was commissioner of the New York State Independent Redistricting and commissioner of the New York City Districting Commission. He was also a founding member of the Vanguard Independent Democratic Association (VIDA) and Senior Vice President of the Empire State Development Corporation.

Jabaran Akram was the assistant chief of staff for the NYC Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC). He worked closely with Flateau and often drove him to his home in Bedstuy after work.

“In my first encounter with Dr. John Flateau, it was a job interview that unfolded into a year of close collaboration,” Akram told the AmNews. “His commitment to inclusivity stood out, granting access and valuing the opinions of everyone under his guidance. Amidst the redistricting process, he championed not only for Black communities but for all minority communities.

Flateau served as a legislative aide to late Brooklyn City Council Member Albert Vann and Chief of Staff to New York City’s first Black mayor, the late David Dinkins.

In October, Flateau was honored by VIDA with the organization’s first legacy award. VIDA President Henry Butler told the AmNews he was proud of Flateau’s work in political action.

“[We’re] grateful that we got a chance to give him his flowers while he was here and let him know how much the organization appreciates the work that he did for VIDA, and the city with redistricting and serving as commissioner for [the] Board of Elections and being an educator. He was a giant in politics for the city and state,” Butler said.

In a statement, Brooklyn Congressman and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Flateau a brilliant strategist, electoral tactician, scholar and community leader.

“Dr. Flateau helped to usher in an era of Black political empowerment in Central Brooklyn in the 1980s and 1990s that positively transformed the community and lives on to this day,” he said.





