Rebirth of A New Nation: 2024 (2+0+2+4=8) is numerically an 8 year, which indicates finance, banking, farming, minerals, a time for preparation, rebirth, concentration, organization, separation, power, government, and advancement in your progress be it business or personal. Barry White has a song “Practice what you Preach.” That’s the theme for 2024. It’s time to show and improve to walk the walk, talk the talk, and put in that footwork. 2024 has an eight frequency with lessons and rewards. “When you learn to see the lesson in every situation, things don’t affect you the same way they used to. You begin to grow through everything you go through, you start shifting your energy to create what you want, and you stop worrying about what you cannot control.” -Unknown

Capricorn: Happy Solar Return Cappy. Put your needs first and by the month end you will yield results. Begin a new adventure or hobby, be it personal or business. Take a risk to invest in you. What are your plans, dreams, and goals in life? What sparks your passion and drives you to do what you do every day? Follow your passion and see where it leads you. From January 9 around 8:33 p.m. until January 11 around 10:45 p.m., allow no one to apply their agenda to you, but follow your own plans. 2024 is a period of elevation and growth.

Aquarius: This cycle week feels like back to work with a large load to complete. Double check your schedule, voicemails, and emails before planning to add more to your schedule. Drinking tea first thing in the morning will assist your throat chakra; also include a full body stretch exercise. Cover your head, ears, and neck when you go outside, especially if you live in a cold climate during the winter season. Working with the community in some kind of way will be beneficial to you. In the days leading up to January 11 take care of your health. Add some spice in your appearance.

Pisces: What a busy schedule ahead this week! Are your feet and skin feeling a bit itchy? You may want to soak your feet, schedule a pedicure or foot massage, and change your laundry soap or the fragrance you use. You are surrounded by messages and clues within the world, be it through conversations, meetings, signs or songs, including your dreams as they hold key information. From January 5 around 7:39 a.m. until January 7 around 3:40 p.m., the more you know, the wiser you are. Not everyone will see what you see and hear what you hear.

Aries: An ending is occurring in your life that sparks motivation within instead of feeling unhappy. Channel that energy into a project or work that needs to be completed or relax for a moment. Women will be a resource to you in areas of advice and counsel to get things off your chest. Hug yourself before you allow someone to hug you. Your emotions are running deep and what may feel like a storm is taking place. It’s there to wash away any debris to clear your path. From January 7 around 4:08 p.m. until January 9 around 8 p.m., lighten up a bit. What you need to know will be revealed.

Taurus: Jupiter stationed direct on December 31, 2023 which began on September 4, 2023. The aftermath is a review of what took place during that time. Things that were moving were also lagging, but now here comes the phone call, email, invoices paid, meetups, or invites for the service you render. Trim any fat and cancel subscriptions that you no longer use or need. From January 9 around 8:33 p.m. until January 11 around 10:45 p.m., it’s an elevation cycle to position yourself in certain places like folks graduating from high school heading to college. Jupiter is preparing you for advancement opportunities while Uranus has you in the spotlight until 2026.

Gemini: Time, space, and distance will tell you more about a person and how they feel or what role they play in your life. The projects you are working on go into the depths of the origins of what you are doing and why you do what you do. The question “why” will pop up often and the answers to your why is soon forthcoming. Sit back as the story plays out before the revelation appears. In the meantime, do your research, study, set time out for you and attend to any legal obligations that include contracts. In the days leading up to January 11, decide what’s best for you and follow your passion within.

Cancer: When things are smooth sailing, suddenly something major happens that disrupts your plans, giving you the feeling to stay or go. At that point, the past wants to suck you back in and you already know that feeling. Moving forward is your best option to build a foundation with boundaries and borders. Everything you need is within you to progress to certain heights. Are you ready for a change? Ask yourself what, when, why, who, where and all that will come when you are ready to make a move. From January 5 around 7:39 am until January 7 around 3:40 p.m., life is the unknown and when it’s time for you to know it will present itself to you.

Leo: Make a wish, then apply your part as the other half will fulfill its part. When you put in the footwork you benefit from the process that gives insight into what is forthcoming. You are an astute student of your own temple, operations, corporation, you name it. That is why folks are interested in what you do and will reach out to you. From January 7 around 4:08 p.m. until January 9 around 8 p.m., listen before you speak as the answer is in the question. People who pick people’s brains only test an individual to see how they respond or how much information they give up. Be mindful of the conversation you entertain.

Virgo: Life’s mysteries are being revealed in many ways that is right in your face only if you read. Just like when you read the stop signs, go when it is a green light and stop when it’s a red light. I guess “The Facts of Life” sitcom had some real facts about life. Life always reveals itself if humanity pays attention to nature and the four seasons, humanity will be in tune with oneself. From January 9 around 8:33 p.m. until January 11 around 10:45 p.m., it is a month of advancement to be a teacher of your field, or have people paying for your services. Changes are occurring within your immediate environment and by month end, you will know what path to journey.

Libra: The theme is “mind on my money, money on my mind” for the work you have completed. Finances can come through from an overdue payment or back payment and money that has been postponed now on its way. Your signature is required for the final transaction. Double check your paperwork before submission. Days leading up to January 11 take inventory in the home, and in business also check on any prior investments. Folks from your past will resurface or things from your past may pop up. The keyword is concentration.

Scorpio: When you find yourself in a revolving cycle, be still. It’s a signal to let go and whatever it is will pass. A woman has an intuition and so does a man. When your intuition kicks in you know the difference when you need to follow through or wait. It’s an up in the air week to have patience before committing or reacting. From January 5 around 7:39 am until January 7 around 3:40 p.m., if there is something you have been thinking or dreaming of doing, go for it, as long as it makes you happy. Get out of your feelings and your own way.

Sagittarius: Mars and Mercury are traveling in your sign a few degrees apart from each other. Mars is lighting you up with all the willpower and strength before transiting into Capricorn. Mercury has traveled back into your sign from December 23, 2023 to January 1, 2024 as far as 22 degrees. Mercury traveled back to give you heads up on the 411 to put you on notice until January 14, 2024. From January 7 around 4:08 p.m. until January 9 around 8 p.m., what you do with the information given is up to you. It’s best to make progress and improvement within your personal and business affairs.

