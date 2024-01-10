Funmi Ononaiye, the regal, omnipresent music connoisseur, who was an inspiring ray of light in his capacities as A&R director, event producer, artist manager, performing musician, and mentor to many people, died on December 18, 2023, at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City. He was 53.

Funmi, as he was fondly called, was a longstanding member of Jazz at Lincoln Center as an advocate, and later served as programming manager at Dizzy’s Club.

“Funmi brought a shining light of positivity and warmth wherever he went, whether to a nightclub, house party, concert hall, or the office—spreading and sharing his passionate love for the music and the music-makers,” said Jason Olaine, VP, Programming Concerts & Touring Department of Jazz at Lincoln Center. “Nowhere was his indomitable spirit more evident than when he laughed—that deep gutbucket, soaring cackle that was fearless and proud of its might. You couldn’t help but be lifted and buoyed by its unmistakable expression of pure joy.”

It was somewhat eerie walking into Dizzy’s jazz club last week and realizing my friend Funmi would not be in attendance; well, not physically—spiritually, he will always be present, because many know that was his spot. He usually sat or stood in the back, near the last four stools upon entering on your right.

For those in the know, he was their personal welcoming committee. They greeted him with a smile and hug and in return, he offered his big, broad smile and a bigger hug. He was the eager supporter of all the performing musicians thorough his enthusiastic hand-clapping and, if it was really hittin’, his bass-like voice would give a bold shout-out.

It wasn’t just at Dizzy’s that we met—it seemed like he was everywhere, always blowing in like a warm breeze from the west, in his signature head wrap. He wasn’t a jazzhead—he was a lover of good music. I ran into him in Harlem, at outdoor concerts, house parties, receptions, and varied jazz clubs. It became evident that if you saw Funmi anywhere, you were definitely in the right place.

Recently, during a conversation with an elderly couple at a private SoHo reception, Dizzy’s came up, and the woman asked if I knew Funmi. She joyfully said, “We love Funmi. He is the best. He always makes us feel like the in-crowd. Aside from the musicians, he keeps us coming back.” Having crossed paths with Funmi has inspired us more than we will ever know.

“Funmi was a great Brother, very educated and well-informed lover of music,” said drummer Will Calhoun. “I renamed him ‘Savoir Faire.’ As the cartoon character said, ‘Savoir Faire is everywhere.’ I used to bump into Funmi in the most unique music environments: underground DJ events, U.N. special events, hip hop gigs, art galleries, West African restaurants, tock clubs, and the Schomburg library. We both took pride in being connoisseurs of African culture. As fate would have it, the last time I saw Funmi was at my recent performance at Dizzy’s, [which] he booked for me. I was thrilled to see him in the club. His presence blessed the evening!”

Michael Olufunmilola (Funmi) Ononaiye was born on September 17, 1968, at the Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. His father was Michael Olusegun, a retired diplomat who served as Nigeria’s ambassador to several countries, including China, and his mother was Olajumoke Adedoyin Ononaiye, a retired attorney. That same year, on his father’s embassy assignment, the family moved to Washington, D.C., and resided in Silver Spring, Maryland, until 1972, when they returned to Nigeria.

Funmi continued his schooling in Nigeria at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School. In 1975, his father was posted to Paris, France, where Funmi and his sister Roli were enrolled in the Mary Mount International School, Neuilly Sur Seine. His mother noted, “It was quite interesting that Funmi picked up the language better than any of us and he made a lot of friends whom he went to camps with.”

Two years later, the family moved to Lisbon, Portugal, and the three children were enrolled in St. Julian’s International School, where once again, Funmi easily adapted to a new language.

The family returned home in 1979, before having to return to the United States in 1984, this time to New York City when his father was appointed ambassador to the United Nations. There, Funmi attended and graduated from Harrison H.S., in Westchester. He later attended Pace University and moved from there into a phenomenal career in music. His mother noted he became interested in music while listening to jazz music with his late aunt and listening to Nat King Cole and Duke Ellington during car rides with his father.

“A few weeks before September 11, 2001, I moved to NYC to work at Spiritual Life Music…It was there I met the 6’3” Nigerian whirlwind Funmi Ononaiye,” wrote Dope Jams/Paul Nickerson. “It was the beginning of one of the greatest musical friendships I ever had, there are few people I have learned as much from and there certainly is no one more willing to share ALL the jams they know.”

Funmi had a burning passion for music and genre was of little consequence. While at Atlantic records as an A&R representative, he was influential in the signing of Ten City, an R&B house music group; Bas Noir, a female house band; and the electronic dance music of Outta Limits and Sunday Afternoon. What he called his renegade promotion style is what made “Knights of the Jaguar” (techno music track by DJ Rolando) an NYC anthem during his days at Dancetracks.

“At first glance, you might think him a bohemian of the first order, but then he would charm you and perhaps let slip a little French, Chinese, or Turkish and give you a hint that you were in the presence of diplomatic royalty, and then he would dance and you would know that you were with the ultimate man of the people,” said producer and curator Brian Bacchus. “We have lost a wonderful and beautiful spirit [who] loved and knew all music and cultures.”

As a tribute to beloved Jazz at Lincoln Center Programming Manager Funmi Ononaiye and his beautiful spirit, Dizzy’s Club will add a new beverage to the menu. “The Funmi” combines his favorite drink, ginger beer, with lemon juice, honey, and tabasco.

Funmi is survived by his parents, living in Nigeria; and his four siblings, Roli Okome in Atlanta, Georgia; Olumide Ononaiye in London; Damola Funmi-Adeshina in Amsterdam; and Oladepe Amuka-Pemu in Lagos.

Funeral Service for Michael Olufunmilola Ononaiye will be held on January 13, 2024, in Harlem at Mother Zion AME Church (140 West 137th Street, Harlem) from 10 a.m.–12 noon), open to the public. Burial will follow the church service at Woodlawn Cemetery (4199 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY).

